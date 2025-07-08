NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Edmonton Oilers

Four options for the Philadelphia Flyers

William James of Philadelphia Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers missed out on KHL forward Maxim Shabanov, who signed with the New York Islanders.

The Flyers still could be looking at the trade and free agent market. They’ve got the option of putting Ryan Ellis on the LTIR if they need more cap space.

Some remaining options for the Flyers this offseason.

4. Joe Veleno – UFA – Center – A buy-low asset that could later be flipped. He could push for a fourth-line spot or sent to the AHL.

3. Jeff Skinner – UFA – Left Wing – Would add more scoring to the left side and may be willing to sign a one-year deal. Could fill in while Tyson Foerster is out.

2. Gabe Vilardi – RFA (WPG) – Center/Right Wing – Not offer sheet eligible and would have to trade for his rights. Would need to clear out cap space to fit a maybe $7 million contract.

1. Bowen Byram – RFA (BUF) – Left-handed Defenseman – Wouldn’t be a cheap acquisition and would need to clear some cap room to re-sign him.

The Carolina Hurricanes lurking for Evan Bouchard likely got him some more money

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said the threat of a Carolina Hurricanes offer sheet may have pushed Evan Bouchard’s four-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers up to $10.5 million.

"The Carolina Hurricanes threatened the Oilers with an offer sheet," Friedman said. "We'll find out some day what the truth is there. I think a lot of people kind of believe that Bouchard was going to come in around four (years) times 9.5 million, but if you look at his arbitration case, he could have gotten $10 million.