NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota Wild, and the New York Islanders

The Philadelphia Flyers may not be fit for Minnesota Wild’s Marco Rossi in terms of trade and money ask

Anthony Di Marco: At this time, don’t think that there is a fit for Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Sources say that the Wild would want forward Tyson Foerster from the Flyers for Rossi, or a one of the Flyers later first-round picks. The Flyers aren’t interested in either of those.

Rossi’s contract ask is believed to be “too much” for both the Wild and Flyers.

David Pagnotta: Have heard that Marco Rossi’s camp is looking for a contract similar to what the Wild gave forward Matt Boldy. Indications are that he’s asking for an extension in the seven-year, $7 million per year range.

You’ll need to knock Mathieu Darche‘s ‘socks off’ to get the No. 1 pick … and plenty of decisions on the Islanders’ blue line

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders GM Mathieu Darche, when asked if he expects to make the No. 1 selection, said that for him to trade down, “Someone would have to knock my socks off.”

Andrew Gross: Darche said that he’s already talking with some of their UFAs and RFAs.

Russ Macias of NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders have a pending RFA in defenseman Noah Dobson. Defensemen Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield could become cap casualties this offseason.

AFP Analytics has Dobson at an eight-year, $10 million per year deal. He had a down year last season (10 goals and 29 assists in 70 games), but put up 70 points in 2023-24. It seems unlikely that they will trade Dobson this offseason.

Mayfield has five years left at $3.5 million per year and has a full no-trade clause. He may be okay with a trade, and he could also be a buyout candidate. If Pulock is traded, Mayfield might remain.

Pulock has five years left at $6.15 million and struggled as well this past season. A shoulder injury in January ended his season.

