NHL Rumors: What Will Corey Perry and Brent Burns Come Back For Another Season?

Could Brent Burns and Corey Perry Retire Following This Season or Will They Keep Playing?

Dan of Rosen of NHL.com was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Wednesday with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick. He was asked about Corey Perry and Brent Burns and what they will do after their seasons are over.

Gord Stellick: “And people talk about youth movements and rebuilding. Got to give a shout out to 40-year-olds. How about Corey Perry on the Edmonton side and Brent Burns on the Carolina Hurricanes side? Both have contracts up and show there’s still room for a golden oldie, especially with a team going deep in the playoffs.”

Dan Rosen: “I’ll tell you what, I mean, Corey Perry has been good. Like, you sign Corey Perry and you go to the Stanley Cup Final. It’s pretty good deal for your team, right? I mean, that’s kind of the way it works with Corey Perry. He’s on the verge of five in the last six years, if I’m correct, going to the Stanley Cup Final with whatever team.”

Scott Laughlin: “He is like Patrick Maroon without as many Stanley Cups, right?”

Rosen: “He won it once.”

Laughlin: “Way back when.”

Rosen: “Way back when, he won it once. But he’s just such, how do you describe him? Like, he’s the guy who just knows how to produce and to play at this time of the year. Like the game has always served him well in the playoffs, and the regular season stats are terrific too, but the playoff game has just always served Corey Perry very well. It’s the style of play he plays. He can play it on your fourth line, or he can play it on your first line, or anywhere in between. And he’s going to find ways.

Like he didn’t really produce last year for Edmonton in the playoffs, but he still plays your solid 11-12 minutes a night. You know exactly what you’re gonna get this year. He’s got some production. His minutes are ticked up from last year. But it’s not that he’s like doing anything crazier, doing anything different, or showcasing all this incredible, unique speed that he’s all of a sudden gotten at 40 years old, now he’s just around it all the time.

And, yeah, Brent Burns, I mean, listen, Brent Burns, he’s had some tough assignments in these playoffs. I mean it was eight versus eight in the second round a lot. He’s playing with Jaccob Slavin. So Brent Burns saw a lot of Alex Ovechkin in the second round. And he’s had some tough assignments, played a lot of minutes, and still finding ways to get it done.

These two guys, I wonder if things for Perry, I’m pretty darn sure he’s not going to be retiring at the end of the year. For Burns, you never know what Brent Burns is going to do.”

NHLRumors.com Note: The way Corey Perry is playing for the Oilers this season, there is a good chance he comes back next season, especially how he plays so a vital role in Edmonton. Though if Perry wins another Stanley Cup with the Oilers this season, there is a chance he could retire.

As for Brent Burns, the Carolina Hurricanes have some tough questions to answer after losing again in the Eastern Conference Final. Burns plays a big role in Rod Brind’Amour‘s system. However, if he did come back, it would be for a one-year term. But how much gas does Burns have left in the tank as well? One thing is for sure: Burns can still play.

