NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers Not Rushing a Trevor Zegras Contract Extension

Philadelphia Flyers Taking Their Time with Trevor Zegras Contract Talks

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined SiriusXM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron on Wednesday and was asked about Trevor Zegras, the Philadelphia Flyers, and where contract talks stand with him.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Martin Biron: “What about Trevor Zegras? This is so interesting to me because he had 15 points two years ago. He only played 31 games that year, and last season he had 32, so he’s almost halfway to where he was last year in points total, and the fit in Philly seems to be great. He’s in the last year, $5.75 million. Was this a three-year deal? Is he like getting maybe some interest from the Flyers say, let’s start talking, let’s look at numbers, or is that going to be punted down the road?”

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Ownership Likes Kadri, and Quick Hits from Around the League

Dave Pagnotta: “I think it’s still early, Marty, with respect to that. And obviously, there’s a good relationship there between Danny Briere and Pat Brisson, his agent, Zegras’s agent. I think there’s an understanding of, let’s just see how things kind of play out. His first time there, he’s off to a great start, as you mentioned, but let’s see how sustainable this is, and then go from there. I don’t think there’s a worry.

Yeah, he’s an RFA in July. He’s got arbitration rights, but I don’t see that as a concern. I think there was an understanding internally within Philly that when they acquired him, they said, Look, if this guy goes off, we need to be in a position to make sure we can, you know, he fits in into our plan on the ice and in the books. And I think they’ve got a pretty good handle on that.

So I don’t think there’s any concern on either side to have to try to rush something. I think both sides kind of want to just see how a little more of the season plays out, at the very least before they get into serious contract discussions on that front.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.

NHL Rumors: Trevor Zegras Plus the Carolina Hurricanes