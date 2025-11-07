NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Ownership Likes Kadri, and Quick Hits from Around the League

Calgary Flames ownership doesn’t want to trade Nazem Kadri

TSN: At this point, it doesn’t seem like the Calgary Flames will be trading center Nazem Kadri. Things can obviously change, but it doesn’t sound like ownership wants to move the center, despite the number of teams looking for a No. 2 center, according to Darren Dreger.

“But what I’m hearing, what I’m told is that Calgary ownership is telling people they are not interested in trading Nazem Kadri. Now again, a lot can change. We’re a long way away from the NHL trade deadline, but at least in the moment, on the heels of this celebration, that’s the position of ownership. We also know that Kadri loves Calgary, and he wants to win there.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Don’t think that Steven Stamkos plans on asking the Nashville Predators for a trade, but if something comes up that would make sense for both sides, would think that both would consider it.

Could see the Philadelphia Flyers approaching Trevor Zegras about a contract extension.

Don’t know if anyone has contacted the Boston Bruins about Mason Lohrei, who has been scratched for four consecutive games.

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues were two of the more active teams last week.

The Seattle Kraken are off to a good start and have five first-round and four second-round picks over the next three drafts.

The Edmonton Oilers are looking for a new home for defenseman Troy Stecher.

The Buffalo Sabres are looking to move goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, as they’re happy with Colten Ellis. Devon Levi is getting the bulk of the playing in the AHL now. It would be a surprise if the Sabres traded Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

David Kampf remains away from the Toronto Marlies, and there was pushback on the idea of him terminating his contract.

Several teams are looking at KHL 24-year-old Belarusian center Vitali Pinchuk, who is putting up a point-per-game in the KHL.

