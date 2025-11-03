NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Kyle Dubas

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: So, the Pittsburgh Penguins were not supposed to be very good in 2025-26. October saw them win eight games unexpectedly with Tristan Jarry and Arturs Silovs in goal. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin look like they are 30 out there. Everything seems to be working well. Then, there is still the future. Dan Muse has the team playing very good hockey.

There is that word – the postseason. Will Kyle Dubas cave a little and make it possible for one more run? It depends on who you ask. Right now, budging feels out of the question. Kris Letang is an uncertain commodity for example. He has looked better over the past week or two but one never knows.

Others look at Sergei Murashov and who can blame them? Murashov is tearing it up in the AHL. Ultimately, he will be the top Pittsburgh goalie sometime next season. Some players are developing ahead of expectations, which has helped Dubas immensely.

As for that whole trade deadline thing, Dubas likely does not make a big splash but smaller ones. Honestly, he wants his star players to play while letting his coach do what he does best — coach!

Speaking Of Pittsburgh And Small Splashes

Dan Kingerski of Penguins Hockey NOW: Pittsburgh appears to be looking for a left-handed defenseman. Erik Gustafsson comes to mind, according to a few sources. The Penguins lost Caleb Jones to injury for eight weeks, which leaves them with two lefties. Emil Andrae and Isaak Jones are other possible AHL talents to keep an eye on here. The options here are scant, and availability is even more unknown.

On the bright side, Dubas would not have to give up very much here. While Dubas cannot flip a player like Matt Dumba, it probably is already being pondered.

And That’s Why They Call Them The Blues

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic (mailbag): It has been a rough start to the season for the St. Louis Blues. Management cannot be happy. Jordan Binnington is definitely not happy, and worse, any consistency is just all inconsistent at this point. The Blues are tied for the worst record in the West with the Calgary Flames at 3-7-2 (8 points).

With several injuries and a shaky core, experts have already asked, is the core broken? Dalibor Dvorsky was called up from the AHL because of maladies to Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas. Neighbours (leg) will be evaluated in a month and may be out even longer.

Jim Montgomery wants Dvorsky to play center and on the power play for a unit that is around league average at 20.7%. They have 35 shots on goal in 29 power play opportunities. Shots create chances and potentially more goals. St. Louis has an odd core with Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, and Jordan Kyrou. All three would have to raise their play as they are young in the “playoff process”. Despite the injuries, there is very much an effort issue.

The problem is, how does St. Louis get back to playing winning hockey? That answer is yes, effort!

