NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins don’t have to trade Pavel Zacha

The Boston Bruins don’t have to trade Pavel Zacha

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The most pleasant surprise starts in the NHL episode, on the Vancouver Canucks interested in Pavel Zacha, and it’s not true that Zacha turned down a trade to the Winnipeg Jets last season.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “We should tackle Zacha too, because we, we did talk about this briefly, yes, on Saturday night. So Rick Dahliwal, who I have a ton of respect for, Rick’s a grinder, and I say that with the ultimate to me, that’s the ultimate compliment in the job that we do.

So I heard that, so he reported last week that the Canucks have called about Zacka. I think that’s been going on all summer, all summer. And, and they’ve been trying to go back and forth. And I think there’s a couple things at play here. Number one, I don’t think Boston feels that they’re in any rush. They’re still competing.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins, and the Detroit Red Wings

You know, Boston is not a team that’s throwing in the towel by any stretch of the imagination. They had a big win against Colorado on Saturday, and boy, watching (Nathan) McKinnon and (Charlie) McAvoy go at it at the end. I love that. Two hugely important players for the teams, like fighting like that at the end of the game. Like it matters. That says it matters.

But you know, everybody here is looking for centers. Everybody wants centers. Boston’s got a guy here that Vancouver and others have called about. And the Bruins are like, ‘No, we have. We don’t have to do this, and we’re not going to do this unless we get what we want.’

And, so obviously, at this point, nothing’s happened. Zacha has got an 18 no-trade. I understand that Vancouver is not on it, so the Canucks could, in theory, do this.

I will tell you this. This was actually pretty interesting. I don’t think I’ve ever said it anywhere, because I wasn’t sure. But I’ve told people I heard that Zacha turned down a trade to Winnipeg last year, and someone said to me, I heard you’ve been talking about that, that’s not true. So I wanted to, I wanted to mention that.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.