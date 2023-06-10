NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Anaheim Ducks

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan would like a little more speed
Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins currently have around $20 million in projected salary cap space to work with, and coach Mike Sullivan said they’d like to add some more speed to their roster.
With the $20 million, they’ll need to bring in five forwards, a top-four defenseman, and a starting goaltender.
RFAs Drew O’Connor and Ryan Poehling will likely be re-signed. They’ll need to make a decision on pending UFA Jason Zucker. If the Penguins are okay with Marcus Pettersson and P.O. Joseph in their top four, then they may only need to add a third-pairing defenseman.
Pending free agents they could take a look at.
Fast bottom-six possibilities – Noel Acciari, and Jesper Fast.
The rest – Colin White (RFA that may not get qualified), Nick Bjugstad, Mattias Janmark, Zach Aston-Reese, and Sam Steel.
Ducks goaltender John Gibson looking for fresh start and a winning team?
Lisa Dillman of the OC Register: Daily FaceOff reported that Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson is looking for a fresh start somewhere else.
Gibson has four years left on his deal at a $6.4 million cap hit and a 10-team no-trade list. It’s believed he met with GM Pat Verbeek last month and they talked about his situation. The 29-year-old Gibson is looking to win and not go through a rebuild.
The Los Angele Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins could be looking for a goaltender but getting the contract to work may not be easy. Gibson is from Pittsburgh.
Gibson at their end-of-season wrap-ups in April.