NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Anaheim Ducks

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan would like a little more speed

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins currently have around $20 million in projected salary cap space to work with, and coach Mike Sullivan said they’d like to add some more speed to their roster.

With the $20 million, they’ll need to bring in five forwards, a top-four defenseman, and a starting goaltender.

RFAs Drew O’Connor and Ryan Poehling will likely be re-signed. They’ll need to make a decision on pending UFA Jason Zucker. If the Penguins are okay with Marcus Pettersson and P.O. Joseph in their top four, then they may only need to add a third-pairing defenseman.

Pending free agents they could take a look at.

Fast bottom-six possibilities – Noel Acciari, and Jesper Fast.

The rest – Colin White (RFA that may not get qualified), Nick Bjugstad, Mattias Janmark, Zach Aston-Reese, and Sam Steel.

Ducks goaltender John Gibson looking for fresh start and a winning team?

Lisa Dillman of the OC Register: Daily FaceOff reported that Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson is looking for a fresh start somewhere else.

Gibson has four years left on his deal at a $6.4 million cap hit and a 10-team no-trade list. It’s believed he met with GM Pat Verbeek last month and they talked about his situation. The 29-year-old Gibson is looking to win and not go through a rebuild.

The Los Angele Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins could be looking for a goaltender but getting the contract to work may not be easy. Gibson is from Pittsburgh.

Gibson at their end-of-season wrap-ups in April.

“I don’t know. I’m going to take some time. Obviously, we have our end-of-the-year meetings and see what it is going forward. It’s too early to say.

“It is what it is. It’s a long offseason. At the end of the day, I want to win hockey games. It’s been a sour taste in our mouth and struggles have been going on. If you ask anybody in the room, we’re ready to turn the corner.”