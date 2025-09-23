NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Edmonton Oilers

Bryan Rust tries to laugh off the trade rumors

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas didn’t quiet the trade rumor noise last week when he said he “would look at anything.”

Forward Bryan Rust heard his name in the rumor mill all offseason and tried to laugh it off, knowing that anything is possible.

“I’m aware of it. I spend my summers in Canada, so I think I heard about it more from other people than I saw ,” Rust said. “It is what it is. It’s kind of the nature of the business. It’s just kind of the nature of where this team is at. And obviously, I lost my trade protection, so those things are going to start to come up.”

Rust’s full no-trade clause has expired.

The Edmonton Oilers don’t have a lot of cap room for Yegor Chinakhov. Quick hits on Jake Walman, Stuart Skinner, and Mattias Janmark

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: The latest trade rumor buzz around Edmonton is Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov. He’s entering the final season of his two-year deal at $2.1 million and requested a trade earlier this offseason.

The Oilers don’t have a lot of salary cap space, and Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell isn’t going to give him away.

The agent for pending free agent defenseman Jake Walman was in Edmonton last Friday.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: The worthwhile goaltender placements for Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard weren’t there this offseason for the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers also brought in a new goalie coach, and there is a belief that he can take Skinner up a level. Building and maintaining Skinner’s confidence is one of the key objectives.

There is the sense that the Oilers are comfortable with what they have down the middle and on the left side of their blue line.

Mattias Janmark‘s roster position doesn’t seem guaranteed. He’s got two years left at a $1.45 million salary cap and has a 10-team no-trade list. At this time, though, the Oilers don’t appear to be looking to move Janmark. Forward Zach Hyman isn’t expected to return until closer to the start of November, and the Oilers aren’t in a cap crunch yet.

