NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Montreal Canadiens

Erik Karlsson didn’t have any offseason worries

Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson did put up 11 goals and 42 assists last season in 82 games, but miscues led to many goals against. It hasn’t been a smooth two years in Pittsburgh. There was lots of offseason speculation during the offseason that he could be dealt.

Karlsson does hold a full no-movement clause, so any destination would have to be approved by him. It was a quiet and relaxing summer for Karlsson back in Sweden despite all the speculation in North America.

“If it would have changed along the way, it would have,” Karlsson said. “But … it did not. For me, it was a very quiet summer. I’m sure there was a lot of rumblings. I’m sure there’s been some discussions here and there, which is pretty normal. But from my side, not at the level where there was anything I had to be worried about or take into consideration.”

Marco D’Amico of RG Media: The NHL season just got underway and the Montreal Canadiens are already accruing salary cap space by opening with a 22-man roster. The Canadiens waived Sammy Blais and his $775,000 contract, and he was claimed by the Toronto Maple Leafs. That $775,000 cap hit is worth $2.7 million at the March 6th trade deadline.

They currently have $5.53 million in cap space, which would give them around $8.5 million by the December/Christmas roster freeze (usually around the 20th to 28th). The Canadiens have been looking for a top-six center. A source:

“They’re positioning themselves to be ready to pounce on a trade target that’s made available at any point this season. Montreal is waiting for the market to shake loose. They have the trade assets, they needed the cap flexibility, and now they have that too. It’s now a question of the right opportunity coming down.”

Teams might be looking to get a jump on moving players out to improve their chances for the 2026 NHL draft lottery and Gavin McKenna. League sources say the Canadiens view December as the start of trade season.

