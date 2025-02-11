NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Ottawa Senators

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a first-round pick in play, and some pending free agents they could go after

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Given the rising cap and the Pittsburgh Penguins situation, they’re in a position again (see Kevin Hayes and Cody Glass acquisitions) to take on a contract with an added asset attached. They could do this at the deadline and/or in the offseason.

The Penguins have made the New York Rangers 2025 first-round pick (top 13 protected, or an unprotected 2026) available. Elliotte Friedman reported there is heavy interest in the pick. The Penguins are looking for young players.

If the Penguins decide to spend some money on unrestricted free agents, they might have interest in Mitch Marner or Sam Bennett.

Maybe the Penguins would look to acquire a pending RFA whose team may not want to pay big money for someone – Mason McTavish (Jets), Gabe Vilardi (Jets) or Marco Rossi (Wild).

The Ottawa Senators lack cap space and assets but they’re still looking to add

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: The Ottawa Senators lost three in a row heading to the Four Nations break but remain in the top wild-card spot.

The Senators don’t have a lot of salary cap or assets to make moves ahead of the March 7th trade deadline.

Sources said the asking prices are high and teams are looking for first-round picks. The Sens have to give up this year’s or next year’s first round pick from their failed deal in 2022 with the Vegas Golden Knights. They do have their second and third-round picks.

The Sens top priority is a top-nine forward, and they’ve been looking for depth all season up front and on the blue line.

Have been told the Senators have shown some interest in Seattle Kraken’s Brandon Tanev and Chicago Blackhawks Ryan Donato. Nashville Predators Gustav Nyquist would be another option for the Sens.

