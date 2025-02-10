NHL Rumors: Brock Nelson and Elias Pettersson

TSN: Chris Johnston on some teams that might have interest in Brock Nelson if the New York Islanders make him available, and how the Vancouver Canucks will roll with Elias Pettersson for now.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

On Brock Nelson

Host: “Now we just saw the new number one on the board is I’ll center Brock Nelson, which teams do you expect will make the strongest push for him?”

Johnston: “Well, he is, without question, that the top rental center that is likely to be available. Now, I say likely in this case, because Islanders as we’re recording this are one of the hottest teams in hockey. And so I suppose there’s still a world here where they climb into a playoff chase for Lou Lamoriello, their general manager, is known at times not to sell players on expiring deals at a deadline like this.

NHL Rumors: Noah Dobson, and the Four Nations Break not the Reason for the Earlier Trades

You know, there could be some food for thought there, but at this point in time, certainly a lot of the top teams are lining up to at least be available to make that kind of trade.

I look at the Minnesota Wild. He’s a Minnesota boy, and the Wild have had a nice evening to start this year as a potential suitor. Certainly the Dallas Stars, I know they made a move last weekend just to get Mikael Granlund, but I think they’re still going to be in the market for another forward. And maybe a couple Canadian teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs or Winnipeg Jets that will be looking to strengthen their own forward group could be potential suitors here.

But certainly, Brock Nelson, if the Islanders truly put up the for sale sign on him, I think is going to draw considerable interest around the league.”

On Elias Pettersson

Host: “Speaking of Canadian teams, just real quick, CJ. With J.T. Miller traded, Elias Pettersson slid all the way off to the trade bait board. Does that mean there’s no shot that Canucks move him?”

NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko, Brock Nelson, Brayden Schenn, and Ryan Donato

Johnston: “I’ll leave the door cracked just slightly, but let’s call it a 1% shot. A very long, long, shot that he would still be moved before this deadline. But let’s see what happens in the off-season. The Canucks want to let things breathe after that Miller trade. They want to give Pettersson a chance to regain his form. And so I don’t think he’s in play now truly in these next four weeks.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.