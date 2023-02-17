NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Winnipeg Jets

The Pittsburgh Penguins kind of have to try and take another run at it

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The Pittsburgh Penguins need to add some forward depth to their bottom six. They might need to find a better backup goaltender for Tristan Jarry, if he can get and stay healthy.

Could they find a taker for Kasperi Kapanen? They could also be wondering if spending the assets to fill those holes would be worth it. Their window is closing with Sid and crew, so they may have to take another run at it.

Penguins one of seven teams interested in soon-to-be Finnish free agent Valtteri Pulli

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek said that the Pittsburgh Penguins are one of seven teams interested in 21-year-old defenseman Valtteri Pulli. He will be a free agent next month when his season ends mid-March.

“I’ve heard of a couple of different teams that have been really hot on him and others just kicking tires,” Marek said. “I’m trying to figure out who is really aggressive and (who is curious). But it sounds like the teams that have interest — and again to varying degrees — are the San Jose Sharks, Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and NY Islanders.”

Are the Winnipeg Jets eyeing Timo Meier?

TSN: John Lu on how big of an addition Timo Meier would be to the Winnipeg Jets lineup.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“If Kevin Cheveldayoff’s trip to San Jose last Tuesday to watch the Sharks play was an indication of genuin interest in Timo Meier, then Winnipeg projected deadline cap space of $9 million according to CapFriendly,com, could easily accommodate such a trade.

Meier would be a significant addition to the Jets top six, with the trickle down effect strengthening their third line but potentially moving an offensive winger, like rookie Cole Perfetti or Blake Wheeler beside Adam Lowry.

Meier’s 13 power play goals would also be a huge addition to Winnipeg with the man advantage.

Last week, Rick Bowness tweaked both his units to try to generate not just production but momentum. Jets coach lamenting the fact that over the last month, Winnipeg has gone from top 10 in the league to middle of the pack in terms of power play.”