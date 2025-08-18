NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Josh Leivo is interested in returning to the NHL and the Pittsburgh Penguins could be the perfect landing spot

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Forward Josh Leivo and Ufa Salavat Yulayev parted ways after two seasons. He put 49 goals and 80 points in 62 games last season and is looking to return to the NHL. He’s never scored more than 10 goals in a season in his 10 NHL seasons.

The Pittsburgh Penguins could be the perfect landing spot for him. Leivo was with the Toronto Maple Leafs when Kyle Dubas was the GM. He’d be a buy-low option for the Penguins and could be a trade asset at the trade deadline.

Quick hits on the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Toronto Maple Leafs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Florida Panthers are close to $4 million over the salary cap, but they could put Matthew Tkachuk on the LTIR to start the season. There were rumors that Evan Rodrigues and his $3 million cap hit could become a cap casualty. Would assume the Panthers would like to not have to move him. Tkachuk wants to play in the Olympics, so he’s not going to sit out the entire season like some have suggested.

23-year-old Minnesota Wild RFA forward Marco Rossi has been hoping for a long-term deal, but the Wild aren’t thinking that. It doesn’t feel like this contract will get done anytime soon. Will Rossi miss camp? Things haven’t worked out well for players who miss camp.

So the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nick Robertson settled on a one-year, $1.82 million deal before their arbitration hearing, but what will happen now? He’s previously requested a trade, and has been in the rumor mill for a while. Do the Leafs trade him, or continue to shelter him? The Leafs didn’t replace the offense lost from Mitch Marner leaving. He still should have some trade value for the Leafs, and has more value than Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf. Given their cap situation and his reasonable cap hit, there is no rush to move him.

