NHL Rumors: Two Trade Targets for the Vancouver Canucks

Should the Vancouver Canucks be calling the Boston Bruins about two potential center trade targets?

Sekeres and Price: Cam Robinson when asked if Boston Bruins centers Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt, both who have been in the rumor mill, would be potential trade targets for the Vancouver Canucks.

Matt Sekeres: “There’s reporting out of Boston around Casey Middelstadt and Pavel Zacha. How big, if any, an upgrade would securing one of those guys be to the Canucks second line center?”

Robinson: “Yeah, that would both, both would represent upgrades I would, I would feel. I like Middestadt. I think that he, they bring different qualities to their game but, but I think Middelstadt has a little bit higher pure offensive skill.

Zacha is the bigger body, and kind of can bang a little bit more, but, but does, you know he has a couple of decent seasons under his belt, too?

Price to acquire. You know, it’s not going to be cheap for either of those players, I don’t think. Boston is probably going to be a little more open to moving out right now. I think they’re in a transitional phase. But, but yes, I think Vancouver, I’m sure would be calling on both those players.”

Sekeres and Price: Rob Williams on who he’d target if he were the Vancouver Canucks – Pavel Zacha or Casey Mittelstadt.

“I think Zacha fits that profile a little bit more. A guy that can kill penalties. He’s bigger. He’s still just 28 years old, but, you know, he’s, he’s shown it more in the NHL, I think, than, than Middelsstadt has.

So I think that would be the guy that, if you’re looking for the type of profile that you’d want as your second line center. Has, you know, offensive ability, and maybe brings a little different element than, than Elias Pettersson. I think Zacha is probably the guy that I would lean to a little bit more.”

