NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas on Sidney Crosby

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas, when asked about the Sidney Crosby situation.

Marek: “How is the Crosby situation with you right now?

Dubas: “Because of who it is and because of, you know, being three days away from training camp, my view of it, Jeff, and this won’t change throughout, is that we can’t spend any time worrying about it. Sidney Crosby is the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is one of the all-time best players in the history of the league.

And so for us, having discourse around transactions, or responding to what different things that are said in the media, or where different media members would like him to move to, or different things of that nature, is a distraction that, with the task at hand. And knowing what that task was when I came to Pittsburgh in 2023, we just can’t get distracted with it.

So I don’t spend any time thinking about it or worrying about it at all, even though I know that lots of other people do, because he’s Sid and he’s extremely special and means a lot to everybody in hockey. But our full focus goes back to one of your previous questions, which is about how are we going to build the next wave of Pittsburgh Penguins teams that could contend for championships and, and do so perennially.

And any other, any other time that we spend focusing on anything else that’s beyond our control, I think, takes away from that. So our focus remains on continuing this, the job that, that, that we’ve signed up for, which is to build the team back into a contender.

