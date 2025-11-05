NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Los Angeles Kings

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ play should silence some media trade speculation

TSN: The Pittsburgh Penguins have gotten off to a much better-than-expected start to the season. The Sidney Crosby trade speculation has slowed. GM Kyle Dubas has been trying to get younger and change out the roster a bit, while trying to remain competitive for Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. Pierre LeBrun:

“Dubas said to me: “There’s only one thing that makes everything go away on that subject. Winning.” And that’s that the Penguins have done in the opening month. I don’t know how sustainable it is and we’ll see if that third-period collapse Monday in Toronto has an impact. But this is the perfect script for all that trade talk to go away as far as media speculation.”

The Plan was Always AT&T Stadium for the 2027 Stadium Series

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to try and find David Kampf a new home

The Fourth Period: The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to search for a better situation for forward David Kampf, who was sent to the AHL during training camp. Kampf has another year left on his contract at $2.4 million. They’ve been trying to move him since the offseason.

Trade talks continue, and the Leafs are believed to be looking for a draft pick, if not lower. Elliotte Friedman reported on the weekend that Kampf left the Toronto Marlies (AHL). If the Leafs still can’t move him, there is the possibility that he considers terminating his contract.

The Los Angeles Kings are looking for forward help

The Fourth Period: The Los Angeles Kings are believed to be looking for a top-six scoring winger. The Kings have around $3.27 million in salary cap space, and if they were to acquire an impactful forward, they may need to move out a roster player.

30-year-old forward Trevor Moore could be a trade candidate. He has two years left after this season at a $4.2 million cap hit.

NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers and Two Defensemen Who Could Be Available

It’s not known who the Kings are looking at, but Kings Senior Advisor Marc Bergevin has scouted some Philadelphia Flyers games of late.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.