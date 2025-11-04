NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers and Two Defensemen Who Could Be Available

Mark Easson
2 Min Read
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Alec Regula is close to returning and he could take the spot of one or two Oilers defensemen.
Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) watches as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ty Emberson (49) looks for the puck in front of Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard (30) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

B/R Open Ice: Frank Seravalli, on the Edmonton Oilers, who have a couple of defenseman who are in the rumor mill – Troy Stecher and Ty Emberson.

“Now, there was some talk over the weekend about the potentiality of moving Troy Stecher. One name that I would throw out there as well is Ty Emberson. Yes, the Oilers did sign Emerson to an extension. Yes, he was a nice piece that they had picked up from the Sharks in the Cody Ceci trade. A nice sort of stop gap player.

But when it comes to moving the needle for the Oilers, I think Alec Ragula is going to be a big step up for them as a full-time presence in their lineup. We see how different that team, different that team is with Jake Wallman from a puck moving perspective.

Western Conference Injuries: Avs, Stars, Wild, Sharks, Blues, Canucks, and Jets

So, I personally, this is just my opinion, I would keep Troy Stecher. I think he’s the league’s perfect number seven, six seven, and I know the kids out there just doing the whole six seven thing when I said that. But he truly is the league’s perfect six, seven because he’s low maintenance. He comes in, plays like a pro every time, and he makes basically league minimum on the salary cap. So he doesn’t cost you an arm and a leg, which is exactly what the Oilers need as they’re counting every dollar.

So I would move Emberson first. I think he’s a nice player. I don’t think he’s a have-to-have player, and I actually think the Oilers could find some value for him on the trade market. But are they trying to find a different solution for Troy Stecher? Keep an eye on that.

