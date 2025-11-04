NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers and Two Defensemen Who Could Be Available

B/R Open Ice: Frank Seravalli, on the Edmonton Oilers, who have a couple of defenseman who are in the rumor mill – Troy Stecher and Ty Emberson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Now, there was some talk over the weekend about the potentiality of moving Troy Stecher. One name that I would throw out there as well is Ty Emberson. Yes, the Oilers did sign Emerson to an extension. Yes, he was a nice piece that they had picked up from the Sharks in the Cody Ceci trade. A nice sort of stop gap player.

But when it comes to moving the needle for the Oilers, I think Alec Ragula is going to be a big step up for them as a full-time presence in their lineup. We see how different that team, different that team is with Jake Wallman from a puck moving perspective.

So, I personally, this is just my opinion, I would keep Troy Stecher. I think he’s the league’s perfect number seven, six seven, and I know the kids out there just doing the whole six seven thing when I said that. But he truly is the league’s perfect six, seven because he’s low maintenance. He comes in, plays like a pro every time, and he makes basically league minimum on the salary cap. So he doesn’t cost you an arm and a leg, which is exactly what the Oilers need as they’re counting every dollar.

So I would move Emberson first. I think he’s a nice player. I don’t think he’s a have-to-have player, and I actually think the Oilers could find some value for him on the trade market. But are they trying to find a different solution for Troy Stecher? Keep an eye on that.

