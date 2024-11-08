NHL Rumors: Predators GM Barry Trotz Will Not Make Panic Moves But Is Ready to Pivot

Nashville Predators Not Going to Panic But Looking To Upgrade

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron, and he was asked about the direction the Nashville Predators are taking after the comments made by Barry Trotz.

Steve Kouleas: “Welcome back to the show as we’re joined by Power Play series XM Insider, from the Fourth Period, Dave Pagnotta. We were talking about the Preds and the comments by Barry Trotz, I’m on your website here, which is beautiful, by the way, and you got a picture of Ryan O’Reilly, Preds won’t rush to make any panic moves. What do you make of what Trotz said? And they’re 4-7-1 (now 4-8-1) start.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah. Well, first of all, I do love that song. No, no danger just, I mean, maybe a little bit of danger, but no panic, certainly. And Trotz, Barry tried to reiterate his comments he made afterwards, kind of just explaining properly what he meant.

They are looking for improvement. They’d like to get a 2C among some of the additions that they’re looking to make. But just because they’re 4-7-1 (now 4-8-1), that doesn’t mean he’s going to be pressing any of those panic buttons. Now, one way or another, he still wants to give this team time, and as he kind of alluded to, if he notices later on this season that they’re not going to hit the levels they anticipated to hit after making those big impact moves in the summer, then he’s got to pivot.

But for now, he’s still doing his due diligence and looking at different options and seeing what’s available out there. You can’t do anything knee-jerk in this league. You’ve got to be able to kind of map out a plan, and map out a backup plan, and sometimes a Plan C. And you know, the Predators are no different than any of the other clubs that are kind of in that same element. He’s a little bit more vocal, and I definitely appreciate that.

And I would, I would think the fan base appreciates the transparency that their general manager is displaying. But sometimes, when you say something as bold as he did, he kind of is not backtracking; he just has to reclarify or clarify his comments. So I think they still want to give this a go. They still want to see if you guys can get going and clicking, but they were 0-5 in the first five games of the season, and now they’re 4-7-1 (now 4-8-1).

So they’re slowly back on track. Let’s see how they do tonight. It’ll be a tough contest, but at the very least, we now understand the pathway that they’re going to take later on this season, one way or another.”