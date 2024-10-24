NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, and the LA Kings

The Nashville Predators would like a center, but they aren’t easy to find

Nick Kieser: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz on @1025TheGame Tuesday: “I’ve been on the phones. No one is trading anyone right now. I would like to get a center, but no one is giving their centermen away.”

Alex Daugherty: (on the weekend) “Seeing a lot of “Preds need to get a 2C” but not a lot of names. The trade options for NSH are poor. You’re either getting older (ex: Nelson, Strome) or way more expensive. Btw, Zegras is great, but is not a center. Bottom line? NSH needs a 2C to emerge from current roster.”

Alex Daugherty: “This is the reality for 2024-25: one of Novak, Sissons, McCarron, Parssinen, Hinostroza, or Svechkov has to emerge as a true pivot in the top 6 or else Stamkos has to do it.”

The Fourth Period: The New York Islanders have lost forward Anthony Duclair long-term. With only around $228,000 in cap space, any external addition may require a player being moved out. Nothing appears imminent on the trade front.

Forward Matt Martin was on a PTO with the Islanders but GM Lou Lamoriello has indicated that at this time, Martin isn’t in line of contract from the Isles.

The LA Kings haven’t had formal talks with Vladislav Gavrikov or Tanner Jeannot

The Fourth Period: Contract talks between the Los Angeles Kings and pending UFAs Vladislav Gavrikov and Tanner Jeannot have not formally begun.

The 28-year-old Gavrikov has a full no-movement clause. The 27-year-old Jeannot has a 16-team no-trade clause.

Any talks with Gavrikov aren’t expected to happen until later in the season. He’d like to remain in Los Angeles but that will partly depend on what his contract demands are. He currently carries a $5.825 million cap hit.