NHL Rumors: Quick hits on the Rangers, Leafs, Oilers, Sharks, Senators, Capitals, Blue Jackets, Coyotes and Panthers

Sharks anticipate Erik Karlsson will remain but you never know

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said that if a team really wants defenseman Erik Karlsson there is always a way to get it done but adds “At this time, I’m anticipating he’s here for the rest of the season.”

Sharks shopping Kevin Labanc

David Pagnotta: The Sharks have been actively shopping forward Kevin Labanc.

Quick hits on the Rangers, Leafs, Oilers, Sharks, Senators, Capitals, Blue Jackets, Coyotes and Panthers

Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets: By either Wednesday or Thursday the New York Rangers will have the cap space to add Patrick Kane. The framework of the deal between the Rangers and the Chicago Blackhawks is believed to be in place, as well as a third team involved to retain 25 percent of Kane’s salary.

Can see the Toronto Maple Leafs making at least one more trade. Jordie Benn going through waivers clears a bit more cap room for them.

Trade talks between the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks about Erik Karlsson didn’t gain much momentum as the amount of salary the Oilers needed the Sharks to retain was too much. It could always change but seems unlikely.

Would expect the Oilers to make some sort of move but their cap situation and inability to move out salary limits what they can do.

The Ottawa Senators weren’t able to extend goaltender Cam Talbot and he could be moved.

The Washington Capitals will look to move out some more pending UFAs but don’t expect them to do a full re-build as they’ve promised Alex Ovechkin they’ll remain competitive while he’s there. They could look to move some of their acquired assets for someone like Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

It’s now going to be harder for the Columbus Blue Jackets to get a first-round pick for Vladislav Gavrikov. If the price becomes lower the Maple Leafs, Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings could be interested.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Arizona Coyotes traded all of Nick Schmaltz, Jakob Chychrun, Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad at the deadline.

The Florida Panthers would like to add but they don’t have many assets to work with. They could be quiet at the deadline.