NHL Rumors: Rangers Have All Options on the Table for Jacob Trouba, Including the Red Wings?

Rangers GM Chris Drury Exploring All Options When It Comes to Jacob Trouba

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: A source is saying the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings are working on a deal involving defenseman Jacob Trouba. Trouba is from Michigan.

Trouba has two years left on his deal at $8 million, and the Rangers may be willing to retain $2.5 million.

If those are the numbers and it goes through, that would give the Rangers an additional $5.5 million in cap space.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button joined SportsCenter with Jay Onrait and was asked about the potential of the New York Rangers buying out or trading captain Jacob Trouba.

Jay Onrait: “And then I’m a little baffled by these reports Craig about Jacob Trouba and the New York Rangers and the possibility that the Rangers are maybe ready to move on from their captain. They’ve, according to reports, anyway; they’ve asked Trouba and his camp for a 15-team no-trade list. Can you help me make sense of this correct?

Craig Button: “Well, he’s got two years left at $8 million. You start to consider, okay, what could they do? They fallen short in the playoffs. It’s not Jacob Trouba’s fault. Jacob Trouba brings a lot of different elements. I think for Chris Drury, you know that you’ve done the contract with Jacob Trouba. He has a 15-team no-trade list he has to put together and now you can explore what opportunities may exist out there.

I think it’s Chris Drury doing his due diligence. A manager’s job Jay is always to look to make his team better. If it involves good players, if it involves your captain, and you can make your team better you have to consider it. I don’t see this as any imminent sign that Jacob Trouba will be traded or that he won’t be traded. But what I do see is Chris Drury doing his due diligence with respect to seeing what’s available out there to improve his team.

Barclay Goodrow, he signed and couldn’t trade and put him on waivers. Out the door you go. If you want to win in this league Jay, you got to be bold. You have to be ruthless and take a dispassionate route. That’s what Chris Drury is doing. And that’s what a manager has to do. If you want to be successful, as hard as it may be for people to hear that.”