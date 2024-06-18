NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks

The New York Rangers Have Many Questions to Answer This Summer

Mollie Walker of the New York Post: Walker writes that the New York Rangers have a summer full of questions after exiting the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers. President and general manager Chris Drury look to improve this club and finally get them over the hump.

There are many questions surrounding the core group and whether this group can get it done. It seems like every year, this group folds under the pressure. It will be interesting to see if they continue to improve or take a step back in year two of Peter Laviolette.

They may shake things up surrounding the core, and will that be enough? Not to mention what happens with Kaapo Kakko. Kakko signed his qualifying offer of $2.4 million, but that does not mean he is not a tradeable asset.

And Igor Shesterkin needs an extension. What is the cost? What number will be, and how high are the Rangers willing to go?

What Will the Vancouver Canucks Do with Filip Hronek?

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Johnston writes that while Filip Hronek has fit in perfectly with the Vancouver Canucks, it does not mean the team has a long-term plan for him.

The Canucks have been trying to re-sign Hronek for months, but there has not been much movement with him. As Johnston writes, GM Patrik Allvin has put a contract out there to Hronek’s camp, which they see as fair and hope he will sign. However, there could be value for the Canucks if they trade him.

Hronek is a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of $5.28 million. The Canucks have other needs as well and other free agents to sign. If Vancouver intends to keep Hronek, they may have to pay him in the $7 million range.

Could the Canucks Move Ilya Mikheyev?

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Johnston writes the Canucks would like to open up cap space, and moving Ilya Mikheyev might solve that problem.

Mikheyev still has two years left at $4.75 million per season. As Johnston writes through Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Canucks would love to get him out of it. They signed him to a four-year deal in the summer of 2022, and everyone knew it was a bad contract. It looks worse now.

If the Canucks want a team to take this contract, they will have to give up a draft pick. And if they were to get out of it, the money would be used to sign some of their free agents.