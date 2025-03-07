NHL Rumors: Rangers, Sabres, Devils, Predators, and the Penguins

The New York Rangers are talking to the Buffalo Sabres about JJ Peterka

Frank Seravalli: Sources have said that the New York Rangers are talking to the Buffalo Sabres about forward JJ Peterka.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I’m told that Chris Drury and the New York Rangers have put a significant offer on the table and had advanced discussions today with the Buffalo Sabers about forward JJ Peterka. First line winger, twenty three years old.

And we know that the Buffalo Sabers aren’t interested in futures. They’re not looking at first-round picks or prospects. They want players back that could help now and help for the future of the Buffalo Sabers to end this 14-year playoff drought that’s been ongoing.

So, Kevyn Adams to this point in the season, I think he’s had a few things to think about but not too much. And as he lays his head on the pillow tonight on trade deadline eve, I’m told the New York Rangers have given him something to think about.”

Arthur Staple: Sources said that the New York Rangers are NOT in on Sabres JJ Peterka.

Renaud Lavoie: This JJ Peterka and NY Rangers could be a thing.

Ryan O’Reilly would make sense for the New Jersey Devils

Frank Seravalli: The New Jersey Devils have shown some interest in Nashville Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly. He has two years left on his deal.

Anthony Di Marco: Ryan O’Reilly would make sense for the Devils. If the Devils were to trade their 2026 first-round pick, they would prefer it for someone who is a top-six center and has term left.

They are one of several teams that have kicked tires on O’Reilly, but after the Predators traded center Tommy Novak, they are not in a rush.

The Pittsburgh Penguins could flip Luke Schenn, but they do like what he brings to a team

Darren Dreger: The Pittsburgh Penguins could flip newly acquired defenseman Luke Schenn by the deadline.

The Penguins do value what he brings, though: the character, leadership, and toughness. The Penguins still plan on getting back into playoff contention over the next few seasons.

Chris Johnston: “While it’s certainly possible the #pens flip Luke Schenn — a team in their position has to consider everything — there’s nothing pre-baked here in terms of another shoe to drop immediately. They like his leadership, character and toughness and he’s signed through next season.”

