NHL Rumors: Rasmus Andersson and a Top 39 UFA List

Will Rasmus Andersson trade talk pick up, and will he expand his list past Vegas?
TSN: With Aaron Ekblad and Ivan Provorov off the free agent market, trade talks involving Calgary Flames Rasmus Andersson could pick up. Pierre LeBrun says that the Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights have spoken and Rasmus Andersson has said he’d only extend with Vegas.
“But here’s the thing that’s making that situation complicated: Rasmus Andersson only wants to sign an extension, it’s our understanding, with the Vegas Golden Knights via trade.
There are teams like Ottawa, Columbus, LA that all made some serious overtures over the past week for Rasmus Andersson, but he’s not unrested in extending with those teams, and those teams aren’t going to pay the kind of price Calgary wants if they don’t know if they’re going to have him for more than a year.”
NHL Rumors: What Will Mikael Granlund Make on the Open Market?
Top remaining UFAs as free agency is about to open
TSN: After some of the top pending unrestricted free agents signed yesterday, the list has thinned out a bit.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Age
|Projected AAV
|1
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Wpg
|LW
|29
|$8.5 million
|2
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|LA
|LD
|29
|$7.5 million
|3
|Brock Boeser
|Van
|RW
|28
|$8.2 million
|4
|Jake Allen
|NJ
|G
|34
|$3.6 million
|5
|Mikael Granlund
|Dal
|C/LW
|33
|$5.3 million
|6
|Dmitry Orlov
|Car
|LD
|33
|$6 million
|7
|Pius Suter
|Van
|C
|29
|$4.6 million
|8
|Nate Schmidt
|Fla
|LD
|33
|$2.8 million
|9
|Ryan Lindgren
|Col
|LD
|27
|$4.3 million
|10
|Jonathan Drouin
|Col
|LW
|30
|$4.5 million
|11
|Jack Roslovic
|Car
|C/RW
|28
|$4.2 million
|12
|Corey Perry
|Edm
|RW
|40
|$1.3 million
|13
|John Klingberg
|Edm
|RD
|32
|$2.5 million
|14
|Connor Brown
|Edm
|RW
|31
|$2 million
|15
|Dan Vladar
|Cgy
|G
|27
|$2.8 million
|16
|Cody Ceci
|Dal
|RD
|31
|$3.6 million
|17
|Victor Olofsson
|VGK
|LW
|29
|$3.4 million
|18
|Brent Burns
|Car
|RD
|40
|$5 million
|19
|Andrew Mangiapane
|Was
|LW
|29
|$4 million
|20
|Nick Perbix
|TB
|RD
|27
|$2.7 million
|21
|Brian Dumoulin
|NJ
|LD
|33
|$3 million
|22
|Mason Appleton
|Wpg
|C/RW
|29
|$3.1 million
|23
|Anthony Beauvillier
|Was
|LW
|28
|$2.3 million
|24
|Adam Gaudette
|Ott
|RW
|28
|$1 million
|25
|Jeff Skinner
|Edm
|LW
|33
|$2 million
|26
|Alex Lyon
|Det
|G
|32
|$1.8 million
|27
|James van Riemsdyk
|CBJ
|LW
|36
|$1.4 million
|28
|Max Pacioretty
|Tor
|LW
|36
|$1 million
|29
|Evgenii Dadonov
|Dal
|RW
|36
|$3.3 million
|30
|Gustav Nyquist
|Min
|LW
|35
|$2 million
|31
|Matt Grzelcyk
|Pit
|LD
|31
|$3.8 million
|32
|Taylor Raddysh
|Was
|RW
|27
|$2.4 million
|33
|Brandon Tanev
|Wpg
|LW
|33
|$1.5 million
|34
|Joel Armia
|Mtl
|RW
|32
|$2.5 million
|35
|Ilya Samsonov
|VGK
|G
|28
|$1.5 million
|36
|Nick Bjugstad
|Uta
|C/RW
|32
|$2.3 million
|37
|Anton Forsberg
|Ott
|G
|32
|$2.8 million
|38
|Christian Dvorak
|Mtl
|C/RW
|29
|$2.8 million
|39
|Alexandar Georgiev
|SJ
|G
|29
|$2.6 million
Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.