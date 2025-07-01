NHL Rumors: Rasmus Andersson and a Top 39 UFA List

Will Rasmus Andersson trade talk pick up, and will he expand his list past Vegas?

TSN: With Aaron Ekblad and Ivan Provorov off the free agent market, trade talks involving Calgary Flames Rasmus Andersson could pick up. Pierre LeBrun says that the Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights have spoken and Rasmus Andersson has said he’d only extend with Vegas.

“But here’s the thing that’s making that situation complicated: Rasmus Andersson only wants to sign an extension, it’s our understanding, with the Vegas Golden Knights via trade.

There are teams like Ottawa, Columbus, LA that all made some serious overtures over the past week for Rasmus Andersson, but he’s not unrested in extending with those teams, and those teams aren’t going to pay the kind of price Calgary wants if they don’t know if they’re going to have him for more than a year.”

Top remaining UFAs as free agency is about to open

TSN: After some of the top pending unrestricted free agents signed yesterday, the list has thinned out a bit.

Rank Player Team Pos Age Projected AAV 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Wpg LW 29 $8.5 million 2 Vladislav Gavrikov LA LD 29 $7.5 million 3 Brock Boeser Van RW 28 $8.2 million 4 Jake Allen NJ G 34 $3.6 million 5 Mikael Granlund Dal C/LW 33 $5.3 million 6 Dmitry Orlov Car LD 33 $6 million 7 Pius Suter Van C 29 $4.6 million 8 Nate Schmidt Fla LD 33 $2.8 million 9 Ryan Lindgren Col LD 27 $4.3 million 10 Jonathan Drouin Col LW 30 $4.5 million 11 Jack Roslovic Car C/RW 28 $4.2 million 12 Corey Perry Edm RW 40 $1.3 million 13 John Klingberg Edm RD 32 $2.5 million 14 Connor Brown Edm RW 31 $2 million 15 Dan Vladar Cgy G 27 $2.8 million 16 Cody Ceci Dal RD 31 $3.6 million 17 Victor Olofsson VGK LW 29 $3.4 million 18 Brent Burns Car RD 40 $5 million 19 Andrew Mangiapane Was LW 29 $4 million 20 Nick Perbix TB RD 27 $2.7 million 21 Brian Dumoulin NJ LD 33 $3 million 22 Mason Appleton Wpg C/RW 29 $3.1 million 23 Anthony Beauvillier Was LW 28 $2.3 million 24 Adam Gaudette Ott RW 28 $1 million 25 Jeff Skinner Edm LW 33 $2 million 26 Alex Lyon Det G 32 $1.8 million 27 James van Riemsdyk CBJ LW 36 $1.4 million 28 Max Pacioretty Tor LW 36 $1 million 29 Evgenii Dadonov Dal RW 36 $3.3 million 30 Gustav Nyquist Min LW 35 $2 million 31 Matt Grzelcyk Pit LD 31 $3.8 million 32 Taylor Raddysh Was RW 27 $2.4 million 33 Brandon Tanev Wpg LW 33 $1.5 million 34 Joel Armia Mtl RW 32 $2.5 million 35 Ilya Samsonov VGK G 28 $1.5 million 36 Nick Bjugstad Uta C/RW 32 $2.3 million 37 Anton Forsberg Ott G 32 $2.8 million 38 Christian Dvorak Mtl C/RW 29 $2.8 million 39 Alexandar Georgiev SJ G 29 $2.6 million

