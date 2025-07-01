NHL Free AgentsNHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: Rasmus Andersson and a Top 39 UFA List

Mark Easson
4 Min Read
Will Rasmus Andersson trade talk pick up and will he expand his list past Vegas? Top remaining UFAs as free agency is about to open.
Apr 16, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) battles with Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) in the third period at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 4 -1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Will Rasmus Andersson trade talk pick up, and will he expand his list past Vegas?

TSN: With Aaron Ekblad and Ivan Provorov off the free agent market, trade talks involving Calgary Flames Rasmus Andersson could pick up. Pierre LeBrun says that the Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights have spoken and Rasmus Andersson has said he’d only extend with Vegas.

“But here’s the thing that’s making that situation complicated: Rasmus Andersson only wants to sign an extension, it’s our understanding, with the Vegas Golden Knights via trade.

There are teams like Ottawa, Columbus, LA that all made some serious overtures over the past week for Rasmus Andersson, but he’s not unrested in extending with those teams, and those teams aren’t going to pay the kind of price Calgary wants if they don’t know if they’re going to have him for more than a year.”

Top remaining UFAs as free agency is about to open

TSN: After some of the top pending unrestricted free agents signed yesterday, the list has thinned out a bit.

Rank Player Team Pos Age Projected AAV
1 Nikolaj Ehlers Wpg LW 29 $8.5 million
2 Vladislav Gavrikov LA LD 29 $7.5 million
3 Brock Boeser Van RW 28 $8.2 million
4 Jake Allen NJ G 34 $3.6 million
5 Mikael Granlund Dal C/LW 33 $5.3 million
6 Dmitry Orlov Car LD 33 $6 million
7 Pius Suter Van C 29 $4.6 million
8 Nate Schmidt Fla LD 33 $2.8 million
9 Ryan Lindgren Col LD 27 $4.3 million
10 Jonathan Drouin Col LW 30 $4.5 million
11 Jack Roslovic Car C/RW 28 $4.2 million
12 Corey Perry Edm RW 40 $1.3 million
13 John Klingberg Edm RD 32 $2.5 million
14 Connor Brown Edm RW 31 $2 million
15 Dan Vladar Cgy G 27 $2.8 million
16 Cody Ceci Dal RD 31 $3.6 million
17 Victor Olofsson VGK LW 29 $3.4 million
18 Brent Burns Car RD 40 $5 million
19 Andrew Mangiapane Was LW 29 $4 million
20 Nick Perbix TB RD 27 $2.7 million
21 Brian Dumoulin NJ LD 33 $3 million
22 Mason Appleton Wpg C/RW 29 $3.1 million
23 Anthony Beauvillier Was LW 28 $2.3 million
24 Adam Gaudette Ott RW 28 $1 million
25 Jeff Skinner Edm LW 33 $2 million
26 Alex Lyon Det G 32 $1.8 million
27 James van Riemsdyk CBJ LW 36 $1.4 million
28 Max Pacioretty Tor LW 36 $1 million
29 Evgenii Dadonov Dal RW 36 $3.3 million
30 Gustav Nyquist Min LW 35 $2 million
31 Matt Grzelcyk Pit LD 31 $3.8 million
32 Taylor Raddysh Was RW 27 $2.4 million
33 Brandon Tanev Wpg LW 33 $1.5 million
34 Joel Armia Mtl RW 32 $2.5 million
35 Ilya Samsonov VGK G 28 $1.5 million
36 Nick Bjugstad Uta C/RW 32 $2.3 million
37 Anton Forsberg Ott G 32 $2.8 million
38 Christian Dvorak Mtl C/RW 29 $2.8 million
39 Alexandar Georgiev SJ G 29 $2.6 million

