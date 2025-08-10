NHL Rumors: Russian Players, and Three Teams with Interest in Mason McTavish

Did the White House in 2024 want to ban Russian players from the NHL?

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: There was a report a report in the Wall Street Journal that back in 2024 White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had considered banning Russian players from the NHL to put pressure on Vladimir Putin.

Bill Daly on MatchTV: “We never mentioned such a possibility, and I don’t think it was ever seriously considered.”

Teams Like the Secrecy of the Decentralized NHL Draft

The Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, and Carolina Hurricanes are keeping an eye on Mason McTavish

James Murphy of RG.org: A league source said that teams are still calling the Anaheim Ducks about RFA forward Mason McTavish, but there may be a better chance now that they keep him.

“I’ve heard the Canadiens and Hurricanes have been keeping tabs, but one team I keep hearing that has continued to show strong interest is the Detroit Red Wings. Obviously there’s a history there with Pat and Steve , and I really think Steve sees McTavish as a player that would clearly change the whole dynamic of his team up the middle there.”

McTavish is offer sheet eligible, but the Ducks have over $20 million in salary cap to make. One agent doesn’t think that there are many owners that would allow their GMs to throw out big offer sheets.

Any trade offer would have to be a monster offer to get GM Pat Verbeek to move him. A source added:

“A right-shot, top-four and future top-pairing defenseman would be the starting point from what I know. I don’t see the Wings moving Moritz Seider, so you’re likely talking Axel Sandin-Pellikka.”

