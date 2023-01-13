NHL Rumors: Ryan Reaves, and a Top 30 Trade Watch List

Ryan Reaves clears the air

Colin Stephenson: Now Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Reaves clarifies that he didn’t ask for a trade from the New York Rangers.

He wasn’t playing much in New York and asked where he stood with the team. He found out that the Rangers had a trade in the works and he asked them to get the deal done.

The Fourth Period: Updating a top 30 NHL trade watch list and the teams that have been linked to those players.

1. Bo Horvat – Center – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Vegas, Carolina, Seattle, NY Rangers

2. Patrick Kane – Right Wing – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Dallas, Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston

3. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Florida, Edmonton, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto

4. Jonathan Toews – Center – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: Boston, Colorado

5. Timo Meier – Winger – San Jose Sharks

6. Ryan O’Reilly – Center – St. Louis Blues

7. Vladislav Gavrikov – Left Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota

8. Vladimir Tarasenko – Right Wing – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: NY Islanders, New Jersey, NY Rangers

9. Max Domi – Center/Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey

10. Shayne Gostisbehere – Right Defense – Arizona Coyotes

11. Brock Boeser – Right Wing – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked: Minnesota, New Jersey, Montreal, Washington

12. Mattias Ekholm – Left Defense – Nashville Predators

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles, Ottawa

13. Josh Anderson – Right/Left Wing – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Calgary

14. Gustav Nyquist – Right/Left Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Kevin Hayes – Center – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Carolina

16. John Klingberg – Right Defense – Anaheim Ducks

17. James van Riemsdyk – Left Wing – Philadelphia Flyers

18. Joel Edmundson – Left Defense – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton

19. Kevin Shattenkirk – Right Defense – Anaheim Ducks

20. Sean Monahan – Center – Montreal Canadiens

21. Cam Talbot – Goalie – Ottawa Senators

22. Ivan Barbashev – Left Wing – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay

23. Ryan Merkley – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks

24. Luke Schenn – Right Defense – Vancouver Canucks

25. Tyler Bertuzzi – Left Wing – Detroit Red Wings

26. Ivan Provorov – Left Defense – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles

27. Sean Walker/Matt Roy – Right Defense – Los Angeles Kings

28. Jake McCabe – Left Defense – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles

29. Adam Henrique – Center/Left Wing – Anaheim Ducks

30. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks