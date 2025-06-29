NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Washington Capitals, Minnesota Wild, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Buffalo Sabres will be talking to Bowen Byram‘s agent again

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that he’ll be talking to Bowen Byram’s agent again soon. They are still open to a trade, but added:

“What I know about Bo Byram is if he’s back whether it’s a one-year deal or two-year deal or eight-year deal, he’s going to be all in and try to help us win.”

Mike Harrington: “While I still expect Bo Byram to get moved, it’s clear to me #Sabres are open to anything. Unlike Peterka, they’re still in the game. Without a great deal, Byram should ponder a 1- or 2-year pact and a spot next to Rasmus Dahlin.”

2025 NHL Draft Picks by Team

Will Alexander Alexeyev be with the Washington Capitals next year?

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals GM Craig Patrick said that the trading for defenseman Declan Chisholm gives them added depth on the blue line, but adds that it could impact RFA and arbitration eligible Alexander Alexeyev. He didn’t say that he wouldn’t be qualifie,d but adds: “I’ll let that come out at the right time.”

“For Alex, he’s a young guy that didn’t get to play a bunch of games this year. I think it’s important for him to get an opportunity at the NHL level, if that’s with us or if that’s with somebody else. We’re going to be as helpful as we cn to him to get him the best opportunity to play in the NHL next year.”

The Minnesota Wild haven’t made a decision to keep Chase Priskie or not

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said they haven’t decided if they will try to sign newly acquired Chase Priskie or if he’ll walk in free agency.

The Wild do want to add some depth to their blue line, so Priskie might fit that.

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Hurricanes, and the Maple Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a bit of trouble finding an Isaac Howard trade

Eduardo A. Encina: When asked about trading the rights to Isaac Howard, Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBoise said that he spoke to his agent on Friday and added that teams that have been fits for the Lightning, haven’t been able to agree to terms with Howard. Teams that Howard is hoping to play for haven’t been a fit for them with the return. BriseBois adds they’ll continue to be patient.

