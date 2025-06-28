NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Vancouver Canucks took another run at Brock Boeser

Frank Seravalli: The Vancouver Canucks took another run at re-signing Brock Boeser. He’ll be going to free agency on July 1st.

Could Brent Burns be back with the Carolina Hurricanes next season?

NHL Rumor Report: Frank Seravalli on DFO Rundown said that Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour liked having defenseman Brent Burns around and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they offer his a low-end contract.

NHL Rumors: Teams Inquired About New York Islanders Mathew Barzal

John Tavares took $4.38 per and could have gotten $8 million

Pierre LeBrun: John Tavares took four years at a $4.38 million cap hit from the Toronto Maple Leafs. He could have gotten two years at $8 million per if he went to free agency on July 1st.

Could it be a five-year deal for Matthew Knies and the Toronto Maple Leafs?

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on Toronto Maple Leafs RFA forward Matthew Knies.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“With respect to Toronto and Matthew knives, also progress on that front. We’re likely looking at a four or five year contract for Matthew Knies. I think the Peterka trade, excuse me, the Peterca trade, slash signing, he signed a five year $7.7 million deal, AAV, think that gave Knies camp a little bit of extra muscle in their argument.

You’re probably looking at $7 million-plus on a five year contract for Matthew Knies, if it gets to the finish line in that respect, but it may even be a little bit more.

NHL Rumors: Blues, Red Wings, and the Sabres

But moral of the story, progress made on both fronts. We’ll see kind of where that goes in Toronto, by the way, if they can’t get something done by July one with nice, zero concern of an offer sheet, that’s the least of their worries right now.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.