NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Los Angeles Kings

The San Jose Sharks could target pending UFA Brock Boeser

Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said that he plans on being active this offseason but will try not to overspend for someone.

One free agent that could be a good fit is Vancouver Canucks pending UFA winger Brock Boeser. He scored 40 goals two years ago but dipped to 25 last year. His projected salary is $8.5 million over six years. Grier has said he doesn’t want to hand out seven or eight-year contracts to players that are in their late 20s.

Will Smith will be moved to center next year, so it would be good to have a quality winger with him. The Sharks won’t be the only team interested in Boeser.

The Los Angeles Kings will look to spend to the cap ceiling for next season

Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider: Newly appointed Los Angeles Kings GM Ken Holland thinks they are close to getting over the hump after four consecutive first round losses to the Edmonton Oilers, the team Holland managed for three of those seasons.

Holland doesn’t think they need a rebuild or retool.

“… we want to win the Stanley Cup, that’s the ultimate goal, but it starts with building blocks and lots of building blocks are in place here. I’m hoping to come to add to it, build upon it, and at the time, you make a couple of trades and you can just look at what happened in Edmonton, a couple of trades and free agent signings, and you peck away. There’s lots of great, positive to build on around here and it’s a really good hockey team.”

Holland has a busy few weeks with talking to other GMs, scouting meetings, the draft combine, etc.

Head coach Jim Hiller will be back next season. The Kings have over $20 million in projected salary cap space and Holland said he has the green light to spend it if he wants, and they’re prepare to spend it .

“Yes, absolutely yes talked about that. The LA Kings want to be in big boys group. We’re prepared to go to the cap. Now, you’re not just going to spend it to spend it but if we think there’s a player out there that could cost a lot of money and a lot of lot of term, the answer is yes.”

