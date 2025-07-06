NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Top Remaining Free Agents

The San Jose Sharks have some defenseman available and are looking for scoring help

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The San Sharks signed John Klingberg, Dmitry Orlov, and claimed Nick Leddy off waivers. A source said they were interested in Nic Hague before he was traded to the Nashville Predators, and they are one of the teams interested in Bowen Byram.

The Sharks are looking for a top-six forward and were interested in some of the bigger-named UFAs, but it’s not easy to lure them to San Jose.

Sources say that one defenseman could be moved out, with Timothy Liljegren and Henry Thrun available.

They could also dangle defenseman Mario Ferraro for some scoring help up front. Ferraro may have more trade value at the deadline, so the Sharks could wait until then. The 26-year-old has been in the rumor mill the past couple of seasons.

A look at the top remaining free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The top players who are still looking for a contract for next season.

1. Jack Roslovic – Could be Plan B for teams who were interested in Pius Suter. 28-year-old center who can play the wing. The Sharks and Sabres need NHL players.

2. Victor Olofsson – 15 goals in 59 last season, and has scored 20 or more goals three times.

3. Matt Grzelcyk – The 31-year-old defenseman put up 40 points in 82 games last season.

4. Ilya Samsonov – Not many spots open, and may need to lower asking price. Had a 16-9-4 record last year.

5. Max Pacioretty – The door is still not closed on a Toronto return. Has battle injuries and is considering all options, including retiring.

6. Jeff Skinner – A ‘lesser’ team looking for some scoring may come calling. He’ll have to take less than the $3 million he made last season.

7. Luke Kunin – Depth center who can still check. Switched agents and has interest from multiple teams, according to David Pagnotta.

8. Joel Kiviranta – The 29-year-old left winger should find a bottom-six job somewhere.

