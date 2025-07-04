NHL Rumors: Bowen Bryam – St. Louis Blues, and Offer Sheets

Jeremy Rutherford: According to a source, the St. Louis Blues have been “trying hard” to trade for Buffalo Sabres RFA defenseman Bowen Byram.

It’s possible that Byram signs an offer sheet. An offer sheet would come from another team and not the Blues.

Darren Dreger: (when free agency opened) The Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, and St. Louis Blues were among the teams interested in Bowen Byram. Have heard that an offer sheet was a possibility.

Chris Johnston: For an offer sheet, $7,020,113 might be the sweet spot as any offer sheet under that amount would be a first- and a third-round pick.

Matthew Bove: (video) Kevyn Adams when asked were things are at (at the start of free agency) with RFA defenseman Bowen Byram and being able to match any offer sheet.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Adams: “A lot of conversations with his agent right now, and nothing’s changed in the sense that, you know, we, we believe Bo is an excellent hockey player that can help our team win. You know, I’ve maintained same position that if there’s a deal out there that makes sense for us that we think is going to improve our, our roster, we’re open to it.

But if there’s not, you know, we’re not in a situation where we’re looking to move him out, or looking to move them for futures and stuff like that. It’s just for me, and we want to help our team win hockey games, and he does it.”

Reporter: “Are you prepared to match an offer sheet for Bo?

Adams: “Absolutely. And that’s why the position, you know, the moves we’ve made and the position we’ve put ourselves in, from the cap perspective, has been strategic.

You know, we, if you, if you leave just enough room in your cap that where you maybe see a projection on a one-year deal, and then someone comes over the top, you’re potentially putting your organization in a really tough spot.

And so the moves we’ve made and decisions we’ve made for weeks now leading up to this point is with that in mind. And so now we’ll, we’ll be matching and have the opportunity to have a player under contract, I think we think, helps us win.

