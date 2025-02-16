NHL Rumors: Scott Laughton, Jared McCann, And More

Scott Laughton And The NHL Trade Market

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff: Naturally, the Philadelphia Flyers and Scott Laughton know what the other brings to the table. This remains why the trade rumors seem to keep persisting. Simply, NHL teams know this as well.

Trade chatter picks up during these international breaks. It has been this way since Nagano way back at the end of the 20th Century. Moves happen before and after the break. Despite a few big moves, the market seems to always crave a jolt. Would a Laughton move provide that push?

Daniel Briere knows Philadelphia is a seller now. There lies little question there. When Briere traded Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost, that felt like the beginning. Here is the reality. Philadelphia carries leverage here. There are few Centers on the market like Laughton, period. A move probably needs to be made sooner rather than later.

Jared McCann Has Some Appeal For Washington

Sammi Sliber of The Hockey News: Jared McCann makes sense for a few teams but one emerging contender for his services could be the Washington Capitals. That is the potential anyway. Few expected Washington to lead their division and be a contender but here the Capitals are.

Again, McCann checks the checkboxes for all facets of special teams, plays a strong two-way game and can put pucks in the net. That is hard to come by. His size does not hurt either as well. There is one huge mitigating factor. He does not come cheap ($5 million AAV thru 2026-27).

Would Washington consider bringing him in anyway given the expected price? In a season of unexpected gains, the Capitals do not want to risk chemistry. However, Washington does not want to lose out on an opportunity, either.

From Rumors To More Time?

Marco D’Amico of RG.com: The 10-minute overtime is getting a solid trial run at the 4 Nations tournament. Now, the extra time keeps creating these crazy chances and high-octane pace. There is something about 3-on-3 hockey that feels like pond hockey. Oh wait, it really is!

Anyway, this opened the door for some interesting scenarios that players would not dream about. Looking off NHL icons to make a play is truly next level. For the regular season, it would at the least decide more contests than the five minute version does.

The appetite for evolution means the plan is more than just in the conversation. Extra time expects to have an impact in the future with players being targeted for such a format change.

