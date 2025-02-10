NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the New Jersey Devils

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: The Montreal Canadiens are listening on their pending UFAs and are also looking for players to improve their roster in the near future.

Multiple sources have said that teams are calling the Canadiens about Jake Evans, Joel Armia, David Savard and Mike Matheson.

The Canadiens are interested in extending Evans but the sides are not close on money and term. If Evans isn’t extended by the trade deadline, he’ll be moved according to a source.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Utah Hockey Club

Armia’s value may be higher around the league than some seem to believe according to a Western Conference source. Savard being a right-handed defenseman, and Cody Ceci being dealt already will only help his trade value.

Matheson has one year left at $4.85 million could be expendable with Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle looking for bigger roles. Matheson does lead their Dmen in time on ice and is very important to the blue line. Any asking price would be really high.

The Canadiens are eyeing any young, NHL-ready forwards and age-appropriate right-handed top-four defensemen. Buffalo Sabres Dylan Cozens and Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras are two players that have been linked to the Canadiens. New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson might be available and a source said that Canadiens are keeping an eye on that situation.

Pierre LeBrun: Have the understanding that the Montreal Canadiens and Jake Evans’ camp have exchanged contract extension numbers and they are not close.

Things can obviously change quickly, but it may be more likely that Evans will be traded by the deadline. The Canadiens have been getting more calls lately as they fall in the standings.

James Nichols: LeBrun said that there are plenty of teams interested in Evans and that it would take at least a second-round pick. The more teams involved, the higher the price may be.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and the Colorado Avalanche

The New Jersey Devils are looking for a third-line center and some added scoring depth. The Devils will have two or three second-round picks depending on if Jake Allen plays 40 games or not. The Devils don’t have a first-round pick.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.