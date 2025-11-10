NHL Rumors: Scouting MTL-UTA, Canucks, Blues, and Maple Leafs

Scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Utah Mammoth

Stu Cowan: Scouts listed to attend Saturday night’s Canadiens-Mammoth game include the Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Utah Mammoth.

Could Kiefer Sherwood net the Vancouver Canucks a first-round pick?

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal said on the Halford & Brough show that the Vancouver Canucks could probably get a first-round pick for pending free agent forward Kiefer Sherwood if they took something back.

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Bobby McMann

Would the St. Louis Blues move Pavel Buchnevich?

NHL Rumour Report: David Pagnotta on Oilers Nation Every day last week on the St. Louis Blues: “We heard Pavel Buchnevich’s name in the summer. He’s got a full no-move right now. Do they entertain that?”

If David Kampf and the Toronto Maple Leafs terminate his contract, what about the signing bonus that was already paid?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the David Kampf situation with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The league and NHLPA could be looking at if Kampf’s contract is mutually terminated, would Kampf have to return a signing bonus that he’s already received?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“The other thing that we’re keeping an eye on around Toronto is David Kampf. You know, he’s been suspended because he’s just not playing. He’s made it clear he doesn’t want to play in the American Hockey League anymore.

We’ve talked about the possibility of contract termination. I have heard one of the issues there is, that he received a signing bonus this year. So there’s been a bit of a conversation about, if the contract gets terminated, should he have to return some of the signing bonus?

And I sense that the league and the Players Association are involved in this part of the conversation, and you can guess which side either one of those is on. So the hope is that it’s going to be sorted out by Monday. But I did hear the idea about should he have to return a chunk of the signing bonus was one of the things that prolonged this.”

NHL Rumors: The Idea of Being Able to Send 19-Year-Olds to the AHL

Darren Dreger: “David Kampf and his agent, JP Barry are exploring all of their options and will decide by Monday. Technically, Kampf remains suspended by the Maple Leafs/Marlies.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.