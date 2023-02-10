NHL Rumors: Scouting NJ-SEA, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Scouting the Devils and Kraken

James Nichols: Scouts listed to attend last night’s New Jersey Devils and Seattle Kraken game include the Anaheim Ducks (2), Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken.

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on the trade deadline, Matthew Knies, and their 2023 first-round pick

Terry Kosham: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on unsigned NCAA prospect Matthew Knies: “Our focus is not so much trying to figure out what can he bring right away. It’s very rare that a college player leaves and jumps in and makes a huge impact … keep the main focus on him helping the University of Minnesota and then making his decision.”

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Leafs GM Dubas said that he won’t be looking to upgrade their goaltending but will look at what’s available up front and on the blue line.

“Up front and on defense, if there is a way we can improve the team and give ourselves a better chance to make a run at it, we will do that.

The focus is always on the bigger names, but we have to look at the people who may improve us overall.”

Dubas has liked how the blue line has stepped up all season when injuries occurred. If they could add an element like Jake Muzzin, he’d love to have that but are they available and what is the cost?

Dubas said they can’t say no to trading Matthew Knies or their 2023 first-round pick right way when it comes up, but adds:

“Having said that, there are some players and some draft capital that we have that are extremely valuable and would be hard for us to move on from — not just the one player you mentioned, but the whole group of prospects and younger players off of our roster.

In regards to rentals, I can’t see that happening. With regards to other options, I don’t think you say no off the hop to anything, but those are very important pieces to us now and in the future.”