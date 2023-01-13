NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames

The Kraken have plenty of draft picks in their pocket for the deadline

TSN: The Seattle Kraken are one of the top teams in the Western Conference and have some draft they could use to their advantage according to Darren Dreger.

“What we also know is that Ron Francis, the general manager, has draft pick currency to dip into the trade market if he feels that there’s a fit out there – 11 draft picks in the upcoming June draft, including three second-round picks. Now, Francis hasn’t reached a point yet – it’s too early to be shopping those draft picks – but other teams in the NHL know that he has that in abundance, so if there’s a right fit, he’ll make his move.”

The Calgary Flames could use a scoring winger and a third-pairing defenseman

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: The Calgary Flames need a scoring winger, and they could also use cheap, veteran defenseman to play on their third pairing. By the deadline the Flames could have about $6 million in projected salary cap space. A look at some potential trade targets for the Flames.

Forwards

Timo Meier – San Jose Sharks – $6 million cap hit. Likely a pure rental as the pending RFA is owed a $10 million qualifying offer.

Travis Konecny – Philadelphia Flyers – $5.5 million through 2024-25. Cost to acquire would be high, and would the Flyers even move him?

Josh Anderson – Montreal Canadiens – $5.5 million through 2025-26. His salary may not justify his pay compared to some others.

Anthony Duclair – Florida Panthers – $3 million through 2023-24. Played with Huberdeau and put up 31 goals last season.

Max Domi – Chicago Blackhawks – $3 million, pending UFA. Might not fit in with coach Darryl Sutter.

Defense

Luke Schenn – Vancouver Canucks – $850,000 through next season. If available, they won’t be the only team interested.

Olli Maatta – Detroit Red Wings – $2.25 million through next season. May need the Red Wings to retain salary and he’s a left-handed shot.

Matt Benning – San Jose Sharks – $1.25 million through 2025-26. On a team friendly deal and could still work for the Flames if Olivier Kylington is able to come back this season.

Johnathan Kovacevic – Montreal Canadiens – $766,667 through next season. Would only cost a draft pick for someone the Canadiens picked up off waivers.