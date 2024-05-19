The Ottawa Senators didn’t want to spend a lot of money on their head coach

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: The Ottawa Senators had spoken with the Craig Berube about their head coaching position but then they said they only wanted to pay their next coach between $1.2 and $1.5 million.

Ken Holland to the Columbus Blue Jackets won’t go away

Andy Strickland: The Ken Holland as the next Columbus Blue Jackets GM won’t go away. Would a long playoff run change things. There are many people who think he’ll be the Blue Jackets next GM. Could he mentor Rick Nash in Columbus?

NHL Rumors: Who Will be the Next Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager?

The Carolina Hurricanes want to re-sign Jake Guentzel and little talks with their other UFAs

David Pagnotta: The Carolina Hurricanes have made it clear that they would like sign forward Jake Guentzel to a long-term contract extension.

Contract talks with their other UFAs has basically been nonexistent – Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Martinook, Stefan Noesen, Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei, Jalen Chatfield, and Anthony DeAngelo.

Multiple teams have already reached out to the Toronto Maple Leafs about Mitch Marner

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: Mitch Marner and John Tavares are both at around $11 million next season and change is coming. Given what the cost would be to extend Marner, he’s now expendable. Tavares’ diminishing role makes him expendable.

Both players have a no-movement clause. If the Leafs can find a team that would want to trade for him and extend Marner, it’s a place that he’d be okay with, why wait.

There are have already been multiple teams that have already reached out to the Leafs about Marner and have shown keen interest.

If the Leafs are able to clear cap space, they could take a run at free agent defensemen Chris Tanev, Brandon Montour and Brett Pesce.

NHL Rumors: Senators, Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, and Maple Leafs

The conversation with Tavares won’t be easy. He’s owed a $7 million bonus on July 1st and then at a huge discounted salary, teams will be interested. Tavares may not even want to waive his no-move.