NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Have Some Different Routes They Could Go

Do the Toronto Maple Leafs look to accrue cap space, or do they turn to Jack Roslovic and potentially others?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs could still use a top-six winger. They don’t really want to trade prospect Easton Cowan, and they don’t have a lot of trade picks. This is why the names of Brandon Carlo and Morgan Rielly (NMC) have had their names mentioned in the rumor mill.

Jack Roslovic’s name has come up as one possibility. Or would the Maple Leafs be better off banking the cap space to see if a bigger name becomes available, like J.T. Miller did last year, or Tomas Hertl in 2023?

Nick Robertson filed for salary arbitration and the Leafs should make a decision on his future with the team. He’s been in the rumor mill, asked for a trade at least once, and healthy scratched in the playoffs. Will he be with the team, or will they include him in a trade package?

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz is eligible for a contract extension. Do the Leafs try to extend him now or do they wait to see how his season goes? He does have an injury history.

If Easton Cowan makes the team out of training camp, they’ll have even more of a log-jam in their bottom-six. Robertson, David Kämpf and Calle Järnkrok were scratched at times in the playoffs.

James Mirtle of the Athletic: Expecting that the Toronto Maple Leafs still have some other moves they plan on making this offseason. With a 22-man roster, they have around $6 million in projected cap space (excluding RFA Nick Robertson and prospect Easton Cowan).

Jack Roslovic is one player linked to the Maple Leafs. He brings some offense but has had issues on the other side of the puck. It’s likely up to the Leafs if they want to bring him in and the cost isn’t expected to be much – maybe in the $2.6 to $2.85 million range.

Can the Leafs move a contract like David Kampf’s $2.4 million and then replace with Roslovic. Moving Calle Jarnkrok’s $2.1 million would future increase their cap space.

Accruing cap space during the season could be a good option for the Leafs as well. Look at what the Florida Panthers were able to do last season in adding $13 million in salary, Seth Jones and Brad Marchand. Now they used LTIR space, but big-named players can get moved and having available space is good.

They haven’t been able to replace Mitch Marner’s offense, and they may be looking to generate more offense throughout their lineup than they’ve had in the past.

