NHL Rumors: Sidney Crosby, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Nick Kypreos on the Kyper & Bourne show saying the odds are getting better that Sidney Crosby wears a jersey other than the Pittsburgh Penguins.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Sam McKee: “The Habs make the playoffs for the second straight season, true or false?”

Justin Bourne: “You know, if you, if they hadn’t made the moves they made this off season, I just said false. but I’m going to say true.”

McKee: “Okay.”

Bourne: “They went and got Noah Dobson. They went and got Zach Bolduc.”

McKee: “Yep. You like that Boldu a lot, eh.”

Bourne: “Yeah.”

Kyreos: “Wait till they get Sid Crosby after the Olympics.”

Bourne: “I’m sorry, what?”

McKee: “Wow, true or false. Hey, true or false …”

Bourne: “Hold on.”

McKee: “… Sidney Crosby will play a team, a game for a team other than the Penguins next season.”

Kypreos: “I’m liking the odds a little better.”

McKee: “True?”

Kypreos: “I’m liking the odds a little better than they did maybe a few weeks ago.”

McKee: “Oh my.”

Bourne: “So you’d have …”

Kypreos: “Like I don’t know what’s going on in Pitt, but something’s going on in Pitt.”

Bourne: “Things are going on. And you know what’s not going on? A lot of winning right now.”

McKee: “Anthony Mantha’s not going to convince Sid to stay?”

Bourne: “(Nick) Suzuki, Crosby, (Kirby) Dach, (Alex) Newhook down the middle. No, (Jake) Evans.”

McKee: “Wow. Okay.”

Kypreos: “What? ”

McKee: “So Habs will make the playoffs …”

Kypreos: “Yes.”

McKee: “… with Sid at center?”

Kypreos: “Now, to hold on. I was talking odds before. Let’s get back to Bet365 because I’m just talking odds here.”

McKee: “So then, true or false, Sidney Crosby will play a game for a team other than the Penguins before next season?”

Bourne: “I’m gonna say False.”

Kypreos: “I can’t, I gotta say true now. Yeah.”

McKee: “Love this. I love this segment.”

Bourne: “Yeah, that’s big. You know, Pittsburgh, give them credit, seem to be acknowledging that they need to tear it down.”

McKee: “Yes.”

Kypreos: “He’s, I want to go back to Sid. He’s too good right now to just, to be a babysitter for the next three years. This guy can play peak.”

Bourne: “On his, on Daily Faceoff, as they do the lines. His left winger is currently Rutger McGroarty.”

Kypreos: “If, if we as a league, if …”

McKee: “That honestly hurt my feelings.”

Kypreos: “It will be such a disservice to the history of our game if we watch him stay in Pittsburgh the next three or four years.”

McKee: “If I have to live in the world where I never get to see him play another Stanley Cup Playoff game, that’s a sad dark world, I don’t want to live in.”

