NHL Rumors: Blues GM Armstrong Says He is Done Making Moves This Offseason

Are the St. Louis Blues Done Making Moves This Offseason?

St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong joined NHL Network with Mike Johnson, Ken Daneyko, and Bill Pidto as he was asked about the rest of his offseason plans. Armstrong said that he did not have much more to accomplish this offseason.

Mike Johnson: “Doug, we know players, we love after July 1, we kind of we get away, we turn it off, we go back to training, go back to whatever we are going to do. We’ll see in September as a GM. We know there are no days off. But how do you manage? Do you get a few weeks off here? Now, can things slow down a little bit? Can you take a break for the rest of the summer?”

Doug Armstrong: “Yeah, Mike. Like this is probably in my 21 years of managing, this is the strangest summer I’ve ever had. We have all of our contracts done on July 2nd. No arbitrations. Everybody’s in the fold. We have one player that’s still out there. That played in the American League. And so when we signed (Pius) Suter that was pretty well put the go fishing sign up. And usually you have other things that you need to do this time of year. We’re in a good spot.

So there’s not a lot really to do, except dream about what’s around the corner and prepare for it a little bit. But I’m not a big make-work guy. If there’s work there, we’ll get it done. We’ll talk to other teams. But I think most guys are looking to sign their players, get their contracts done, and prepare for arbitration. We don’t have that to do, and so we’ll just prepare for August to get the coaches back in here. School starts early here, so players come in and looking forward to seeing the guys here. But I wish, I wish I could tell you we’re working hard, but we’re really not doing too much.”

NHLRumors.com Note: This is an interesting answer coming from Doug Armstrong, considering the rumours that have been out there about Jordan Kyrou. However, sources have indicated that while Kyrou is a talking point around some circles, the asking price is high, as they were for Jordan Binnington, Joel Hofer, and Brayden Schenn back at the NHL Trade Deadline. Plus, if the Blues were looking to move Kyrou, wouldn’t it have been done already before his no-trade clause kicked in on July 1?

Show is from 5 days ago. Also if the Blues were “pretty motivated” to move Kyrou wouldn’t he have been moved before July 1 & that NTC kicking in Asking prices were high by Armstrong at the deadline, draft & right now as well. Teams are calling but it seems as of now he… https://t.co/jCvEHxoWiE — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) July 8, 2025

While the Montreal Canadiens were tied to Kyrou, the Canadiens and Blues made a one-for-one trade involving Logan Mailloux and Zachary Bolduc. It will be interesting to see what the Blues do as they are also tied to Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram. But on the surface, it appears that Armstrong and the Blues are done.

