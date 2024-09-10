NHL Rumors: Sidney Crosby is Optimistic a Deal Will Get Done But Why Are we at This Point?

Sidney Crosby is optimistic a deal will get done

Michelle Crechiolo of Penguins Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby is eligible to sign a contract extension. When asked if there could be a scenario where he plays out the season before agreeing to a deal, Crosby said he’s optimistic a deal gets done.

“No, no. I’m pretty optimistic it’s going to get done.

I mean, I don’t know what day specifically, but it’s been really positive. It hasn’t been a difficult process at all. I’m optimistic that something will get done.”

Why has it gotten to this point with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins

TSN: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 Radio on the latest involving the Pittsburgh Penguins and pending UFA forward Sidney Crosby.

Aaron Korolnek: “Darren, what is your understanding about what’s going on with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins? He’s entering the final year of his contract in Pittsburgh. Why do you think it hasn’t gotten done to this point?

Dreger: “Yeah, it’s a good question, Aaron, and I guess when I, when I look at Sydney Crosby, I look at Sid differently than I look at Mitch Marner. The way that I was looking in Leon Draisaitl before he signed, you know, his extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

You’re talking about a legacy player here, not just in Pittsburgh, but in the National Hockey League. An iconic player. So I can’t imagine that Kyle Dubas is doing anything other than what Sidney Crosby wants to do.

So Sid’s 37. Just turned 37. He’s played 1,272 NHL games. The Stanley Cups that go along with that.

If I’m Dubas, I simply say to Pat Brisson, what does he want now? Does he want to do a year-by-year? Does he want to play into his 40s? You know, just tell me what, what’s it look like? Is it a one-year deal? Is it a three-year deal? Is it a five-year deal? Let’s just put it out there and let’s, let’s get it, get it done.

Or and this is, I think, what confuses but also tantalizes as most of us, does he want to chase the Stanley Cup? And if the answer to that is we’re not sure yet. He needs more time, then that’s exactly what Kyle Dubas is going to give him.

Because unless something miraculous happens, God loves Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, they’re not leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup. That ship has sailed.

So he wants to chase it, then that opens a whole different storyline, and there’s no reason to suggest that that’s the case right now. It’s just one of the options that we’ve already talked about here.