NHL Rumors: Smoke or fire for the New York Rangers?

Yaremchuk: “A little Smoke, Fire, false alarm for you, Frank on a couple of situations around the league, starting with the New York Rangers. Some talk that they may be looking or willing to really shake up that roster. Smoker, fire, Is this legit trade talk, or is this maybe a GM trying to just throw a little grenade into the room and say, ‘Hey, wake up, boys.’

Seravalli: “I think that this is more smoke than fire. Look, I don’t doubt for one second that the Rangers are willing and or intrigued about the possibility of giving this team a jolt. I don’t think there’s any messaging involved here, because I don’t believe that this information has emanated from the New York Rangers specifically. I think this comes from other teams that Chris Drury‘s had dialog with.

So the fact that he’s talked to others would indicate that there is certainly some validity to it. I think when you look at some of the players that have been mentioned, Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider, like these are still really impactful pieces. And I know that a lot of Ranger fans, including our pal Johnny Lazarus, would seem to indicate that the sky is falling if you didn’t catch Johnny’s sort of late-night dark video that he posted last night, basically sobbing about the current state of the Rangers.

Look, I get why people are frustrated, but let’s think big picture here. They’re . They’ve been one of the best teams in the league the last few years. They’ve got arguably the best goalie in the game. And yes, he needs a new contract, and yes, Artemi Panarin is next year entering the final year of his deal, and potential to sign an extension this summer.

These are big, significant changes that we’re talking about, and I think that, is there interest in Trouba and Kreider? For sure, there would be. But, I sense maybe we’re talking about one player that could be on the move here, not a wholesale change of core, because I also just don’t know how realistic that is. They’re committed to a lot of these guys.

