NHLRumors: Nashville Predators Still Want To Make Changes

Predators Still on the Hunt to Make Tweaks to Roster

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Wednesday with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick and was asked about the Nashville Predators and if general manager Barry Trotz could is still looking to change his roster if things don’t change.

Scott Laughlin: Let’s start with the Nashville Predators, Friedge; we’re talking about them earlier and look things just have not come together. And even going back the last Saturday, they were coming off a big-time win. You thought that might be something that gets them going and such.

I mean, how much longer do you think Barry Trotz can go with the status quo? I know, they made the deal with Pittsburgh and (Philip) Tomasino and such. But beyond that. I mean, are we getting to a point now where, just past the quarter pole, where Barry Trotz has the fish or cut bait on this roster in the coming weeks?

Elliotte Friedman: “Well, I think that he’s tried to make changes. I don’t think this is a question of how much longer Barry Trotz can afford to stand pat. I think he has made it. He has indicated very clearly that he is trying to get things done. So I don’t look at it as he’s happy with what’s going on. It’s just that he’s trying to do things. But this is when you’re at your weakest, right? Scotty, when everybody else knows you’re vulnerable, and everybody else knows you want to make a move.

So you sit there and you’re like, I better not make a move than blows it up. So that’s kind of the way I look at things. To me, clearly, I wasn’t surprised with the Tomasino trade. I think, I think this has been hard on guys like Tomasino and (Luke) Evangelista and (Jusso) Parssinen who are kind of the guys that go in and out. And I was actually annoyed I didn’t see that one coming, in the sense that was exactly the kind of player that Pittsburgh is looking for in this state too.

So the one thing that really strikes me, though about Predators is they look slow, and I can just see them trying to do something. He’s talked about a defenseman, he’s talked about a center, but I can also see him looking for like pace, just to get a little quicker out there.”

