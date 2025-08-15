NHL Rumors: So What About Those Jason Robertson Trade Rumors?

Was there any truth to the Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson trade speculation?

The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test: Sean Shapiro when asked if there was any truth to the Jason Robertson trade speculation this offseason.

Jimmy Murphy: “Sean, I want to ask you about Jason Robertson. You know, as the draft approached and pretty much into the first two weeks of free agency, all we heard was this guy was going to be on the move.

How close had you heard he may have been to being traded, and if so, why wasn’t he traded to this point?

Shapiro: “Yeah, and everything I heard about it was like, there’s a big difference between shopping, we must sell and shop, and we’re shopping for something of equivalent return. I think that’s one of the things that kind of got lost in the big media kind of cycle we’re in right now.

And so, I don’t blame people right like, how do you fill, How do you feel, fill headlines. How do you fill your paper between July 1st and July 20th, right? Like you’re going to go through and say, like, Hey, Jason Robertson, would be a great fit (inaudible).

Yes, the Stars did look at and look at what a return could be on Jason Robertson. They did go through and do that from my, from my full understanding of it.

There, it also, it also was never the, Jason Robertson was never going to move for, and this to the fans out there, he was never going to move for your second-favorite prospect and your third-round pick, right? Like it was always going to be, it was always going to be either for a roster player to come back, where you could kind of get some of that point total back and that kind of addition. Or it was gonna have to be part of some other bigger move, right?

Like, I don’t know how they would have made it work, but we know that Dallas had kicked around the idea of going after Mitch Marner, who obviously ended up in Vegas before he ever made it to free agency.

But obviously, if they were going to get Mitch Marner, that amount of money to sign Mitch Marner would have had to come from somewhere. And then that would have been the other big move that then you move Jason Robertson for the prospects, picks because you need to open up that cap space.”

