NHL Rumors: There is Still Lots of Time for Teams to Re-sign Some Notable RFAs

NHL Network: Mike Johnson and Stu Grimson are talking about some of the top remaining restricted free agents, including Marco Rossi, Luke Evangelista, and Luke Hughes.

Johnson: “Well, that means that the guys who don’t have contracts, or guys who are eligible for contracts, they, the teams, turn their attention to them, right? The business sort of goes UFA guys, take care of your arbitration guys, and then figure out how much money you have allocated for the players you need to re-sign.

And there’s some really important players here, Stu that have to get big, big contracts. Now, unfortunately, the teams have generally a lot of the amount of money that they’ll need to get these guys signed, but this is when they’ll chip away those guys. There’s still plenty of time. No yet, no need yet for the team, the player, the fans, to panic thinking, ‘oh no. Luke Hughes, he won’t be at camp.’ He’s gonna need, he’s gonna need a contract. We’re a ways away from that.

I think conversations would have happened between the clubs and the players and their representatives all summer long. Everyone has a pretty good idea of where they stand.

And I think largely the conversation is, of course, about money a little bit. But oftentimes, with players like these guys, those young RFAs, it’s about term, right? It’s about how long they have to sign for. How long do they want to sign for? Team wants them, all those kind of things.

Everybody except for Marco Rossi. He’s a bit of a standout on there, because he still may get traded. I’m not sure if Minnesota wants to pay him what he thinks he deserves. Everybody else, though, I assume they will chip away now over the next three, four weeks, and get those guys done well before training camp.”

Grimson: “Yeah, and some, I’ll tell you, we’re talking about some rather impactful players at the end of the day, too. I know Nashville, for example, looking at an RFA like Luke Evangelista. Surprised that they haven’t buttoned something up by this point.

But Evangelista, a sector of their roster, they’re really looking for this kid to take a meaningful step forward. You know, it’s going to have to come from a lot of places if there’s a path for Nashville this year, and Evangelist is an important part of their plans, and again, another player as yet, time is kind of your, your and a source of leverage if you’re a player in that situation. But rather surprised that Evangelista hasn’t done a contract by this point.

You and I were having discussion in our production meeting today. He’s a guy also of that, of that field of RFAs that we showed you. He’s the first player, he’s the only player in that group, first year into restricted free agency. So first year out of his entry-level deal. Does not have arb rights, and a real vulnerable player to, you know, susceptible to an offer sheet.

I’m surprised that, you know there wasn’t an offer sheet targeted there, given what we’ve seen over the last couple of summers. We’re a little late in the play, this, at this point, but earlier on, that was a guy I really had pegged. Wouldn’t be surprised to see him, an offer sheet tendered his way.”

Johnson: “I’m disappointed in the whole league. I’m not angry, Tony, disappointed. I was expecting more offer sheet action with the extra money.”

Grimson: “I thought we’d see it for sure.”

Johnson: “I thought we might see more of that, but none of that happening. And each guy is unique, but a guy like Evangelista, you think, ok, Nashville had a down year, he didn’t have a great year either. Is it worth going long-term, not coming off a great platform year? Just give me a two-year deal. Let me show it again. It really depends on where you want to go.

If you’re Luke Hughes in Jersey, the leverage is, we got to be really good. I’m supposed to be really good on this team. So, they want to get me in here. Do I want to sign eight years to play with my brother and maybe my other brother in a couple of years?

There’s a lot of different plays. Every single player is in a very unique position to themselves, and they have to kind of figure that all out. But it would not, I would bet every one of those guys signed before camp.”

