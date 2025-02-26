NHL Rumors: Some Kicking Around the Idea of Brayden and Luke Schenn

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts Podcast: 882 Down. 13 to Go. episode, on at least two years kicking around the idea of trying to acquire both Brayden and Luke Schenn. The odds of Luke being moved are greater than the Blues trading Brayden.

Bukauskas: “Also not just Brayden Schenn, but the Schenn brothers, and the idea that teams could be looking at acquiring both of them. Now, let me just say, this podcast is a Schenn brother Stan podcast. First and foremost.

However, I just have to ask, Why do you think teams will be doing that? It’s a great story, don’t get me wrong. But just the idea of, if you have both on the same team, it perhaps brings the best out of each of them. What’s the thought process?”

Friedman: “I just think there’s a lot of respect for those guys. Brayden can play a role. He can play a center, he could play wing. He can play all over your lineup. He plays hard. He’s, he’s very popular guy in dressing rooms.

You know Luke, right-hand shot. Veteran. Plays a heavy game. Been on a Stanley Cup champion before, just like Brayden has. You know, the kind of player that you need on your blue line during a playoff in long, hard series.

We’ll have to see if someone pulls it off. And then, you know, you can see if there’s a specific reason. I just heard it, and I heard more than one team. Like sometimes you hear something like this, and you think, Oh, there’s one team that’s trying to do it. I don’t think that’s the case here, I think a couple have discussed it. So I don’t know if it’s going to be possible, but I know it’s been talked about.

And it’s one of those things you mentioned it on the air, and then you hear a couple things more. And what I heard on Sunday is that it’s more than one team, apparently, that has tried this.”

Bukauskas: “Wow.”

Friedman: “I think what this could also be about is the team wants to sink their hooks into the media rights of the Schenn brothers podcast when it finally happens. When these guys become the Mannings of the NHL.”

Bukauskas: “That’s tailor-made for them.”

Friedman: “Oh, yeah, we’ll all be out of jobs.”

Bukauskas: “Yes, that could be a lot of fun. That could be a lot of fun. And seeing them on the same team would be really neat, too, if someone out there was able to pull it off.

Friedman: “Yeah, you know, the other thing too is like Nashville is trying to get younger, faster. You know, you could see them, if it creates some flexibility for them. You could see them saying, yeah, we’ll do that.

I think it’s a harder one for St Louis. He’s their captain. It’s not that it’s impossible, but they set a really high price on him. Again, I don’t know what the likelihood of this is. It might be impossible, but I was told there were two teams, legitimately, at least, that have thought about it or asked about it.”

