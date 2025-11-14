NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings, and the Edmonton Oilers

Would the Anaheim Ducks still be interested in Jonathan Marchessault?

NHL Rumour Report: Jeff Marek on Daily Faceoff’s Morning Cuppa Hockey show on Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault: “The two teams it came down to for Jonathan Marchessault were the Predators and Ducks; I don’t know if the desire is still there or it’s a full shop in Anaheim; Trotz would have options if he does decide to tear it down.”

Blake Coleman may be the Calgary Flame generating the most trade interest

TSN: Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson will most likely be traded before the March 6th deadline, according to Pierre LeBrun, and the Flames ownership doesn’t want to trade Nazem Kadri. LeBrun adds that forward Blake Coleman has received the most calls, but he’s got a modified no-trade clause and may not want to go anywhere.

NHL Rumors: Scouting TOR-LA and CHI-NJ, Kempe, Kampf, and Lowry

“I was surprised to find out that the name that the Flames have actually gotten the most calls on so far this year is Blake Coleman. Not surprised because he’s not a good player, absolutely he is, but I also know that the Flames absolutely love his character. I think he’s a huge leader in that room, and frankly, they’re not shopping Coleman. What’s happened is that a number of teams have checked in with GM Craig Conroy and said, ‘If you ever get there closer to March 6, we’d love to have a chance to acquire Coleman.’”

Will the Detroit Red Wings be open to moving Cam Talbot?

Kyle Morton of Daily Faceoff: David Pagnotta was on Daily Faceoff Live and was asked if the Detroit Red Wings would be open to trading goaltender Cam Talbot.

“Unless there’s a season-ending injury or something of relative significance in that respect, I think this is going to be a situation where team’s are going to wait to see. A) How they’re doing and (B) How the Wings are doing.

Is there an opportunity to pounce on a veteran goaltender who’s got that experience? Numbers aren’t horrible by any stretch in Detroit, but he doesn’t have any no-trade protection, and with John Gibson there, is this an avenue that Steve Yzerman is willing to take?”

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs are Trying to Acquire Rasmus Andersson

NHL Rumour Report: David Pagnotta on DFO Rundown: “Cam Talbot, last year of his deal…no no-trade protection, if I’m the Oilers…maybe that’s a call worth making; if I’m another team that’s looking to solidify the goaltending position, Talbot will be a candidate later on.”

