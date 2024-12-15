NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, and the Carolina Hurricanes

The St. Louis Blues have put Brandon Saad on the trade market

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the St. Louis Blues making forward Brandon Saad available.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Cam Fowler was traded today from Anaheim to St Louis. He is playing for the Blues night, and he is making his debut as he flew, luckily they weren’t at home so he could get to Dallas for the game. Jeremy Biakabutuka and a second-round pick were the pieces in exchange for Fowler.

Then the blues made Brandon Saad a healthy scratch tonight. Saad is in the fourth year of his, or the third year of his contract. He has one more year remaining at a $4.5 million AAV.

Is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, and the Blues would like to move him. He’s got a no-trade clause, but I’m told he’s been willing to consider some other options. So that’s another one to keep an eye on, Ron as we head to the trade freeze.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that the Colorado Avalanche want to see if Mackenzie Blackwood could be their long-term No. 1 goalie, something beyond this year. They acted quicker in acquiring him as they thought the Carolina Hurricanes were among the teams interested.

The Hurricanes have been calling teams as they’re looking for some insurance behind Pyotr Kochetkov.

“There are other options. There’s Dan Vladar in Calgary, Anton Forsberg in Ottawa, Karel Vejmelka in Utah. The problem is, none of those teams are ready to be sellers, they’re trying to make the playoffs.

None of those goalies, so far, have really been on the market, so Carolina is trying to be patient, but they’re ready to trade for one now.”

The Hurricanes have spoken with the Anaheim Ducks about John Gibson but with term left on his contact, the price has to come down.