NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues trade tiers, Ivan Barbashev, and Ryan O’Reilly

St. Louis Blues trade tiers

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the St. Louis Blues ahead of the March 3rd trade deadline.

Likely gone – or possibly re-signed? Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev (one report that he was told by the Blues he won’t be re-signed and would be traded but his agent tweeted the report was inaccurate), and Noel Acciari.

The end looks near, deadline or not – Thomas Greiss, Josh Leivo, Logan Brown and Tyler Pitlick.

Worth exploring in the offseason, but good luck – Colton Parayko (27, a history of back problems and seven years left at $6.5 millon per), Torey Krug (four years left at $6.5 million and a full NTC), Nick Leddy, and Marco Scandella.

Future foundation – Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, and Jake Neighbours.

Can’t see it – Pavel Buchnevich, Brayden Schenn, Brandon Saad, Justin Faulk and Jordan Binnigton.

Depth that wouldn’t yield much – Nikita Alexandrov, Alexey Toropchenko, Nathan Walker, Robert Bortuzzo, Calle Rosen and Scott Perunovich.

TSN: Darren Dreger says the trade market for St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev is heating up with a number of teams interested. Ryan O’Reilly’s return is nearing, so the Blues will have another decision to make – will he stay or will he go?

“But we also can’t overlook the possibility that the St. Louis Blues are going to continue to have discussions with the agent to see if there could be a fit via an extension. So a lot of activity around Doug Armstrong’s office and the St. Louis Blues.”

Less than a month until the TDL! We're going to post some player cards who will be traded likely before the 3rd March. Ivan Barbashev is playing his best career-season. But still, we never liked him a lot. He was overrated last years. As a rental? Okay. Long term? Rather not. pic.twitter.com/ZO1cIVGpFG — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) February 9, 2023

Ryan O’Reilly makes sense for the Avalanche, but will the Blues decide to re-sign him?

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly makes sense for the Colorado Avalanche who are looking for a second-line center.

O’Reilly could be re-signed by the Blues, though they do already have a group of older players signed to long-term deals and it may be time for them to inject some more youth into the lineup. The cost of what an extension looks like compared to a likely first-round pick and a prospect will be the decision they need to make.